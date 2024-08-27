IPSOS: Monthly Declaration Of Shares And Voting Rights - July 2024
Date
8/27/2024 11:46:42 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) August 27, 2024
MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND voting RIGHTS
Articles L. 233-8 II of the Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF
| Date
| Shares
| Voting rights
| Theoretical*
| Exercisable**
| 31 July 2024
| 43,203,225
| 48,777,253
| 48,655,781
*This number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares which voting rights have been suspended, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF general regulation related to the calculation of the crossing of thresholds with regard to the number of voting rights.
**For information purposes, this number excludes the shares which voting rights have been suspended.
The information is also available in the (( Regulated Information )) section of the Ipsos website: .
Attachment
Ipsos_Monthly declaration of voting rights_July 2024
MENAFN27082024004107003653ID1108606634
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.