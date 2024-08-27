Modern Heart And Vascular's Katy Location Welcomes Dr. Devang Parikh For Patient Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Modern Heart and Vascular is excited to announce that Dr. Devang S. Parikh, MD, MA, an Interventional Cardiologist with specialized training in treating valvular heart disease, will now be available for patient consultations at the Katy location. This addition enhances the accessibility of advanced cardiovascular care for the local community.Recognized for his patient-focused approach, Dr. Parikh emphasizes education and empowerment in the treatment of heart disease. He is dedicated to informing patients about their options and involving them in decisions that best fit their lifestyles and needs. His integrative approach aims to improve outcomes and well-being through personalized therapy and evidence-based practices.Dr. Parikh's clinical and research interests include evaluating current transcatheter valve therapies and exploring innovative treatment methods. His research has broadly published on novel disease markers and clinical outcomes, reflecting his enthusiasm for integrating various aspects of cardiovascular care with effective patient communication.Modern Heart and Vascular is committed to offering comprehensive cardiovascular services , including preventive care, diagnostic testing, and advanced treatment options. The focus on preventive care helps avoid unnecessary surgeries and medications, addressing conditions such as chest pain, high cholesterol, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), arrhythmia, coronary artery disease, and high blood pressure with a tailored approach.Dr. Parikh's presence in Katy provides a valuable opportunity for local patients to access top-notch cardiovascular care in a convenient location. Modern Heart and Vascular remains dedicated to improving patient education and delivering compassionate care in a supportive environment.For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Parikh, please visit or call 832-644-8930. Modern Heart and Vascular looks forward to serving patients at the Katy office and continuing its mission to offer exceptional heart and vascular care.

