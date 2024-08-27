Naqi Logix, A Neural Technology Company, Appoints Dr. Rodney Sappington As Advisor For Artificial Intelligence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Naqi Logix, a neural company, is pioneering an entirely new way to control all the devices and systems in our digital world.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Naqi Logix is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Rodney Sappington as Advisor for Artificial Intelligence. Dr. Sappington is a world-renowned pioneer AI researcher and leader focused on the social impact of algorithms from John Hopkins University.

Dr Sappington's research has led to early detection of lung cancer in a wide range of high-risk patients and 9/11 first responders. His work has set new standards of care on identifying early high mortality disease and developing high-throughput screening experiments using CNN's (convolutional neural networks) for new classes of drugs.

At the height of COVID-19, Dr. Sappington gained data from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and began to quickly identify early COVID at a time of confusion for patients and doctors who were in urgent need of diagnostic clarity. Such algorithms that Dr Sappington developed to identify early signs of Covid were used by leading pharma companies for COVID vaccine development.

Beyond his contributions to healthcare, Dr. Sappington has impacted the material sciences. His visionary leadership has developed AI manufacturing systems for nanomaterial production of Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNTs), considered one of the world's lightest and strongest materials. Sappington's work has resulted in the ability to scale from concept to gram-level to kilo-level commercial production for aerospace, zero-gravity testing and thermal fluid markets including government partnerships with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

His current research focuses on one of the largest challenges facing humanity and AI today“AI Alignment.” With a team of cognitive neuroscientists and machine learning researchers Dr. Sappington is designing artificial empathy for the prevention of harmful AI. These innovations serve as examples of Dr. Sappington's use of AI to transform decision making across drug discovery, material science and AI ethics for social benefit.

Throughout his career Dr. Sappington has been focused on a commitment to human-centered AI. He is a Council Member, Loomis Innovation Council, Stimson Center, Washington, DC and Research Consultant for the Institute for Advanced Consciousness Studies (IACS), Santa Monica, CA.

"Naqi Logix's vision deeply resonates with me," said Dr. Sappington. "The Naqi Neural Earbud opens a range of movement and control for people limited by illness, injury, or other physical limitations. It enables a world of neural and micro-gestural communication that aligns with the core purpose of technology-healing, wellbeing, and leading a fully realized life. I'm excited by the humanity of the Naqi vision."

Naqi Logix's CEO, Mark Godsy, expressed enthusiasm about Dr. Sappington's appointment: "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Rodney Sappington to the Naqi Logix team. His groundbreaking research and leadership in AI and ML will be instrumental in advancing our mission. Rodney's expertise and visionary approach will drive innovation, ensuring that Naqi Logix remains at the forefront of technology that empowers and transforms lives."

Naqi Logix is dedicated to creating a more inclusive and accessible world through its innovative Human Machine Interface (HMI) technology. The Naqi Neural Earbud provides individuals with a non-invasive solution to navigate a new universe of actions and activities, enhancing independence and connectivity for all.

About Naqi Logix:

Naqi Logix, a neural technology company, is pioneering an entirely new way to control all the devices and systems in our digital world. With our global patents, Naqi's Human Machine Interface (HMI) turns subtle micro gestures, from the tilt of the head to the blink of an eye, into commands to control almost all digital devices. Its first HMI is the Naqi Neural Earbud, now being used to control video games, robots, computers, wheelchairs, phones and other digital devices. TIME named the Naqi Neural Earbud as one of the best inventions of 2023 and Naqi Logix was selected as the Gold recipient of the 2024 Edison Award.

