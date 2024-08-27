(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ClarityTTS and ASM Ireland Announce Strategic GSA Partnership

CANADA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / --ASM Ireland , the number 1 independent trade GSA and sales representation company in Ireland is thrilled to announce the latest representation of OpenNDC by ClarityTTS . OpenNDC is AI powered, premier travel marketplace that specializes in B2B travel distribution globally.ASM Ireland will further strengthen the reach and capabilities of both brands within the B2B travel sector, bringing significant benefits and growth to those in the industry. Through OpenNDC, ASM Ireland is now appointed as the GSA and globally connected to over 800 airline and 3 million properties, offering a wide range of services including air ancillaries, car rentals, travel insurances, transfers, excursions, lounge access, activities and much more.This partnership is the catalyst for increasing sales and diversified distribution channels within the B2B travel industry. ASM Ireland's extensive network and industry expertise will enhance OpenNDC's presence and services in the Irish market."We are thrilled to join forces with ASM Ireland," said Thava Tharmalingam, CEO of ClarityTTS. "Their reputation and knowledge in the travel industry make them the perfect partner to help us expand our footprint. Together, with the luck of the Irish, we will deliver unparalleled service and solutions to our valued clients and partners."“We are very excited to be partnering with ClarityTTS” said Alan Sparling, MD of ASM-Ireland.“The OpenNDC and ClarityTTS platforms offer tremendous possibilities for travel agents, and we look forward to show-casing the benefits over the coming months”OpenNDC brings significant benefits to travel agencies, tour operators, TMCs, loyalty programs and Closed User Groups (CUG). The one stop marketplace provides seamless search results and recommended itineraries across all available content sources such as GDSs, NDCs and LCCs simultaneously. Leveraging intelligent automation and real-time data, businesses can optimize their travel operations, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new opportunities in the global travel marketplace.About ClarityTTS:Clarity Travel Technology Solutions specializes in providing various services and products designed to optimize business operations and profitability for travel agencies, tour operators, TMCs, loyalty programs and Closed User Groups (CUG) globally. As one of the first companies to achieve IATA's Airline Retailing Maturity (ARM) index certification as a system provider and to be certified with over 30 major airlines as an NDC content distribution partner, ClarityTTS is recognized as one of the largest content aggregators for NDC distribution. ClarityTTS has a global presence in five countries, with headquarters in Toronto, Canada, and corporate offices in the United States, United Kingdom, India, and Sri Lanka. For more information, please visitAbout OpenNDC:OpenNDC by ClarityTTS is a one stop premier B2B travel booking platform that offers a comprehensive range of travel products, services and dynamic packages that includes flights, hotels, car rentals, travel insurance, transfers, excursions, lounge access and activities globally. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, OpenNDC provides secure integration and efficient solutions for B2B travel partners worldwide. For more information, please visitAbout ASM Ireland:ASM Ireland is the leading B2B travel trade representation company based in Dublin, Ireland. With decades of experience in the travel industry, ASM Ireland supports in increasing sales and providing solutions, tailored to B2B travel trade markets. For more information, please visit

