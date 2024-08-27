Lawrence Sprung To Lace Up For 11Th Annual 24-Hour Hockey Helps Marathon Benefiting The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

What:

The 11th Annual 24-Hour Hockey Helps Marathon

Where:

Dix Hills Ice Rink, Long Island

When: Saturday, August 31st at 10 am ET until Sunday, September 1st at 10 am ET

Event Overview:

Lawrence

"Larry" Sprung, a leader in the Long Island business community and passionate advocate for mental awareness is participating in the 11th Annual 24-Hour Hockey Helps Marathon to raising funds for the American Foundation for Prevention. The funds Larry raises will be doubled up to $25,000!



The Mission Behind the Participation:

Mental health awareness became a central mission for Larry after the tragic loss of his brother-in-law, Keith Milano, to suicide nearly 20 years ago. As we approach the 20th anniversary of Keith's death, Larry is humbled by the impact he has been able to make in Keith's name, helping to save lives and provide critical resources for those in need.

How You Can Help:



Donate:

Your contributions will be matched up to $25,000.

To donate, visit this link , select "Continue as a Guest," enter your email address, and click the "New Donation" button Support the Cause:

By spreading the word or donating to help Larry reach their match and further the mission of suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

A Humbling Journey:

As Larry reflects on the two decades since Keith's passing, he is deeply moved by the lives that have been touched and saved in Keith's memory. His fundraising efforts are not just a tribute to his brother-in-law, but a continuous effort to bring hope and support to those struggling with mental health challenges.

About Hockey Helps Marathon XI:

The Hockey Helps Marathon has been a cornerstone in raising funds for local charities, with approximately $6 million raised since its inception. The event supports individuals battling addiction, mental illness, and cancer, as well as children and youth facing economic challenges. This year, with the backing of PwC and appearances by former NHL players, the 2024 Marathon promises to be another extraordinary success.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention