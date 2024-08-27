(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated

(NYSE: CMA ) announced it will participate in the 2024 Barclays Global Services on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Comerica Incorporated also provided details for its third quarter 2024 call on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Interested parties may access additional information through the following details: Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024



TIME:

8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET



PARTICIPATING: Curt Farmer , Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer James Herzog , Chief Financial Officer Peter Sefzik , Chief Banking Officer Kelly Gage , Director of Investor Relations



WEBCAST/PRESENTATION:

The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on . Comerica's presentation may include forward looking statements.





REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for at least 10 days) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on .

Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call



DATE:

Friday, Oct. 18, 2024















TIME:

7

a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET



PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN:

(877) 484-6065 OR (201) 689-8846



WEBCAST/PRESENTATION:

The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on . Comerica's presentation may include forward looking statements.





REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for at least 10 days) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on .

In addition, the conference presentation, financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on Form 8-K filings that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at

. On each webcast, Comerica may discuss or disclose material business, financial or other information not contained in the conference presentation, financial results, earnings presentation, or in other prior disclosure.

