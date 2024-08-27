Comerica To Participate In Barclays Global Financial Services Conference Announces Details For Conference Call To Review Third Quarter 2024 Earnings
DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated
(NYSE: CMA ) announced it will participate in the 2024 Barclays Global financial Services conference on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.
Comerica Incorporated also provided details for its third quarter 2024 earnings call on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.
Interested parties may access additional information through the following details:
Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
DATE:
Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024
TIME:
8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET
PARTICIPATING:
Curt Farmer , Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
James Herzog , Chief Financial Officer
Peter Sefzik , Chief Banking Officer
Kelly Gage , Director of Investor Relations
WEBCAST/PRESENTATION:
The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on . Comerica's presentation may include forward looking statements.
REPLAY INFORMATION:
A replay (accessible for at least 10 days) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on .
Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
DATE:
Friday, Oct. 18, 2024
TIME:
7
a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET
PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN:
(877) 484-6065 OR (201) 689-8846
WEBCAST/PRESENTATION:
The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on . Comerica's presentation may include forward looking statements.
REPLAY INFORMATION:
A replay (accessible for at least 10 days) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on .
In addition, the conference presentation, financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on Form 8-K filings that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at
. On each webcast, Comerica may discuss or disclose material business, financial or other information not contained in the conference presentation, financial results, earnings presentation, or in other prior disclosure.
This year, Comerica Bank celebrates its 175th
anniversary. A subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA ), Comerica Bank is a financial services company headquartered in
Dallas, Texas, and is strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful, providing 380 banking centers across the country with locations in
Arizona,
California,
Florida,
Michigan
and
Texas. Founded on
Aug. 17, 1849, in
Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, most recently in the Southeast, including
North Carolina
and Mountain West Market in
Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of
$79.6 billion
at
June 30, 2024. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting
, and follow us on
Facebook ,
X
(formerly known as Twitter),
Instagram
and
LinkedIn .
