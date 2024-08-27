Navistar Announces New Appointment To Executive Leadership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Robert Oh to pioneer the company's digital transformation

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As continues to evolve at a rapid pace and Navistar, Inc. (Navistar) embarks on its digital transformation, the company today announces a new appointment to its executive leadership team, effective September 16.

Robert Oh joins the company as Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDIO) to lead the enterprise digital and information technology (IT) department. In this role, Oh will enable the company to accelerate innovation and growth through the execution of a transformational digital roadmap, while modernizing and optimizing systems to ensure a safe and resilient digital ecosystem.

"The introduction of a CDIO to our organization is a pivotal moment as we align our digital transformation initiatives with the importance of a secure, efficient, and connected IT infrastructure," said Mathias Carlbaum, president and CEO. "Robert's depth of technical knowledge is impressive, and his eagerness to act as a change agent is inspiring as we embrace innovation and continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers."

is responsible for maintaining and improving Navistar's IT processes to maximize efficiency and deliver differentiated digital solutions to dealer partners and customers. He's also tasked with ensuring that the technological functionality supports the company's overall strategic vision, maintaining a productive work environment, keeping the company current on industry best practices, and protecting company systems from external threats.

has extensive experience leading information technology, digital transformation, enterprise business process, and global P&L management efforts for Fortune 500 multinational companies. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Corporate Digital and Chief Operating Officer of the Digital Innovation Business Unit at Doosan Group, a South Korean conglomerate focused on sustainable energy, smart machines, and advanced materials.

"From my perspective, it's both a privilege and a challenge to join this esteemed company with such rich history," said Oh. "I am looking forward to leading our digital transformation efforts, leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive innovation, resiliency, and efficiency. Together, we will build on our legacy and pave the way for a brighter, more sustainable future for the commercial transportation industry."

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a commercial transportation solutions provider with a vision to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility. Based in

Lisle, Illinois, Navistar and its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International®

commercial trucks and powertrains, IC Bus® school and commercial buses,

OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, Fleetrite® aftermarket parts, and captive financing through Navistar Financial. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has ~15,300 employees worldwide and is a subsidiary of TRATON SE, the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. Learn more at

