Katten Kicks Off School Year With Backpack Donation In Chicago

"We are proud to donate dozens of backpacks to students to help ensure they have a great start to the school year. Katten supports the communities in which our attorneys and business professionals live and work and is committed to giving back and fostering a culture of service," said Jennifer I. Wolfe, Managing Partner of Katten's Chicago office.

Jose de Diego Community Academy special education classroom assistants handed out backpacks donated by Katten to students at the school's Back to School BBQ on August 23, 2024.

The backpacks were distributed on August 23 at the elementary school's Back to School BBQ before students returned to the classroom for the new year. Katten Paralegal Matthew Doran coordinated the donation.

The academy houses the Katten Legal Clinic, one of the nation's first school-based legal aid clinics, an initiative recognized with an American Bar Association Pro Bono Publico Award. Last year, Katten celebrated the 10th anniversary of the legal clinic, which is operated in partnership with Legal Aid Chicago. Since its launch, the walk-in clinic has served more than 1,200 clients on various legal issues, including family law, public benefits, landlord-tenant disputes, immigration, consumer matters and expungement of criminal records.

"Our backpack donation not only reinforces our longstanding partnership with Chicago's Wicker Park and Humboldt Park communities but also highlights our ongoing commitment to supporting them beyond our pro bono legal services provided at the clinic," said Jonathan K. Baum, Katten's Director of Pro Bono Services.

The Chicago Bar Association also recently recognized Katten with a Civic Education Appreciation Award for the firm's participation in the Lawyers In the Classroom program, led by Associate Kristen Froese, at Jose de Diego Community Academy. The program pairs attorneys with teachers to provide students with interactive learning opportunities that enhance critical thinking, collaboration and civil discourse skills.

