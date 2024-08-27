(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Endava, PLC (“Endava” or“the Company”) (NYSE: DAVA). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) demand for Endava's services was declining; (2) the Company's clients delayed or canceled projects; and (3) as a result, Endava's fiscal 2023 and 2024 revenue and earnings would be adversely affected.



If you bought shares of Endava between May 23, 2023, and February 28, 2024 , and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 25, 2024.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

...