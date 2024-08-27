Battery Cyclersglobal Market 2024 To Reach $1.18 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 14.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The battery cyclers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.60 billion in 2023 to $0.69 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy expansion, consumer electronics boom, research and development, and industrial automation.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The battery cyclers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a focus on sustainability and carbon footprint, rising electric scooters, e-bikes, and other electric vehicles, increasing demand for battery cyclers to ensure reliability and performance, and rise in renewable energy integration.

Growth Driver Of The Battery Cyclers Market

The growth in the electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to propel the growth of the battery cyclers market going forward. Electric vehicles (EVs) refer to vehicles that are propelled by electric motors using electrical energy stored in batteries or another energy storage device. The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is increasing due to their environmental benefits, such as reduced emissions and economic incentives, along with advancements in battery technology and supportive government policies. Battery cycles are essential to advancing electric car technology by providing adequately tested and validated batteries, guaranteeing that they fulfill the exacting standards for dependability, performance, and safety that consumers and the automotive industry need.

Major Players AndMarket Trends

Key players in the battery cyclers market include WonATech Co. Ltd., Unico LLC, HIOKI E.E. CORPORATION, Neware Technology Limited, Bitrode Corporation, Solartron Analytical.

Major companies operating in the battery cyclers market are focused on developing innovative products, such as battery testing technology, to enhance accuracy, efficiency, and reliability in assessing battery performance across various industries. Battery testing technology refers to the methods, techniques, and equipment used to determine and evaluate battery performance, reliability, safety, and longevity. It encompasses many testing protocols designed to simulate real-world operating conditions and ensure that batteries meet specific standards and requirements.

Segments:

1) By Battery Type: Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid, Nickel-Based Batteries, Other Batteries

2) By Service: Cell Testing, Module Testing, Pack Testing

3) By Application: Research, End-of-Line

4) By Industry: Automotive And Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Energy And Utility, Industrial, Education And Research, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading TheMarket

North America was the largest region in the battery cyclers market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the battery cyclers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Battery Cyclers Market Definition

Battery cyclers are specialized devices used to test and characterize the performance of batteries by cycling them through charge and discharge cycles. These devices are crucial in evaluating batteries' longevity, capacity, efficiency, and overall health. Battery cyclers are used in research, development, and quality control for various battery types, including those used in consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and energy storage systems.

Battery Cyclers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

