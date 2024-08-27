Method Communications Appoints Katy Spaulding As COO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Spaulding brings extensive experience as an agency operations expert to her new role at the leading tech PR and marketing agency

Method Communications today announced Katy Spaulding as the agency's new chief operating officer to lead finance, HR and operations at the high-growth PR and marketing agency. Spaulding brings more than 16 years at top-performing mid-sized PR firms, including Allison and WE Communications, and fills the role left by former COO Heather England, who led operations at Method for more than 10 years and has moved into a strategic advisor role for the agency.

Katy Spaulding, Method Communications

Throughout her career, Spaulding has served as a senior business and people-operations expert, and was responsible for driving global collaboration, operational excellence, and employee engagement. She was the general manager of the northwest region at Allison, before being named as the agency's first chief of staff. In her time on the account side, Spaulding worked for more than 12 years with some of the world's biggest brands, including Toyota, Budweiser and Microsoft.

"Over the past several years we've solidified our place as one of the best tech agencies in the industry, and Katy is the perfect person to help us continue that legacy as we evolve into a mid-sized organization," said David Parkinson, Method CEO and co-founder. "We will rely on her diverse experience and ability to connect new dots as we continue to grow both our marketing and content offerings, while doubling down on the best-in-class media relations and continued success growing internationally."

Spaulding will drive the agency's commitment to industry-leading client service and help expand Method's collaboration with its network of partners around the world. Through a focused effort on providing excellent client service while achieving work-life balance, the agency currently maintains a client NPS score of 80 and a 4% voluntary attrition rate. Method has received several awards as one of the best agencies to work for in the country.

"I'm driven by an innate curiosity that continually pushes me to find innovative ways to approach agency operations," said Spaulding. "I aim to instill this same drive for continuous improvement and creativity when building and leading high-performing teams. My experience with fast-growing, mid-sized agencies will be instrumental in guiding strategic and sustainable growth for Method, while preserving and evolving the exceptional culture that has been the cornerstone of our success."

Spaulding will be based in the company's Portland, Oregon hub, and plans to spend considerable time in Method's offices in San Francisco, Salt Lake City and New York.

Method has expanded its top leadership team in recent months to deliver deeper experience and subject knowledge to clients in the agency's key practice areas, which include enterprise technology, fintech and financial services, consumer, telecom, frontier, security and future of work.

To learn more about Method's award-winning work and experience with global agencies and clients, visit methodcommunications

About Method

Method is a global PR and marketing partner for challenger brands shaking up the status quo and market leaders facing challenges of their own. We are cut from the same cloth as the innovative companies we represent. As entrepreneurs in our field, we know how to bring narratives to life and capture the spotlight, driving meaningful business outcomes.

Method is a part of VCCP, an international integrated communications group that offers a variety of services, including advertising, AI and behavioral employee engagement.

