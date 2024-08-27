Terns Unleashes The Healing Power Of The Ocean To Launch After-Sun Care Products For Outdoor Adventure Seekers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Scientists developed two innovative after-sun care solutions – Everyday and Mayday – derived from natural, marine-based ingredients to minimize the impact of daily UV exposure



SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly biodiverse organisms of shallow reefs and intertidal zones have experienced intense levels of UV light for millions of years, leading them to evolve to produce fascinating compounds that help protect and manage the impact of sun exposure. Today, Terns , a new science-backed and performance company, is introducing two after-sun care products made from organic ingredients derived from the sea that reduce chronic low-level inflammation, or inflammaging.

The products, Everyday and Mayday, were created with rigorous research and a commitment to uncompromised quality. They help boost skin elasticity, reduce the appearance of fine wrinkles and hyperpigmentation, improve skin barrier function and tone, and minimize pores. The key difference between Terns' after-sun care products and others on the market is effectiveness – Everyday and Mayday are carefully crafted to both soothe and tackle several inflammatory mechanisms.





Everyday is for use after typical sun exposure. The formula incorporates the proprietary Sirenas Complex* and other supporting natural ingredients to effectively reduce signs of inflammation caused by UV exposure, pollutants and other irritants. Everyday eliminates free radicals and deactivates various inflammatory pathways to stimulate collagen growth, boost elasticity, fade sun damage and lower oxidative stress in the skin. Fatty acids and phytosterols in Everyday rebuild the protective lipid layer of the skin; nourishing butters and oils prevent dehydration. Mayday is for intense relief after overexposure to the sun. This gel-cream contains squalane and a higher concentration of the Sirenas Complex than Everyday to rapidly soothe and heal burned or irritated skin. Mayday promotes skin regeneration, reduces redness and swelling, and enhances moisture retention.

Everyday and Mayday were developed with year-round outdoor adventurers in mind – those who spend their lives being active, whether surfing, fishing or skiing. This intention is made clear through the brand name, which is inspired by the Arctic Terns – a bird that travels the longest migration of any animal in the world, following the sun and chasing a perpetual summer.

Backed by the untapped and limitless healing power of the ocean and developed by a team of marine biologists, immunologists, dermatologists and chemists, Terns is bringing the next generation of health and performance products to market.

"Terns' after-sun care products are the culmination of marine exploration, scientific research, data and a strong desire to empower people to enjoy life's adventures while prioritizing their health and longevity," said Terns' founder and CEO Eduardo Esquenazi. "Since we derive so much joy and inspiration from the natural environment around us, it's no surprise that our own health and wellbeing are tied to it. In addition to helping people safely embrace the power of an active lifestyle, we pledge to support ocean conservation and education efforts to leave as positive a mark on people and the planet as possible."



With a commitment to giving back to the environment and community, Terns will donate a dollar from every product sale to bolster ocean conservation, research and youth education initiatives.

Everyday and Mayday are available now and can be purchased online at .

*The Sirenas Complex is a groundbreaking skincare solution that harnesses the power of a proprietary blend of naturally derived ingredients. It minimizes and alleviates signs of skin inflammaging – chronic inflammation that accelerates aging – caused by daily factors like ultraviolet exposure and environmental stress.



About Terns

Terns is a wildly innovative health and performance company that blends modern science with nature to carefully craft effective and sustainable personal care products for outdoor adventure seekers. With exclusive access to hundreds of marine extracts and proprietary data and insights, Terns' solutions are tailored to support an active, healthy and long life. Follow our journey at @ternsactive on Instagram and Terns, Inc. on Facebook. To purchase Everyday and Mayday, visit .

