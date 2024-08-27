(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALBION, Mich., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caster Concepts, a leading of heavy-duty casters and industrial caster wheels, has further expanded operations at their West Michigan Ave facility in

Albion, Michigan to include a 3,000 square foot advanced engineering area. This follows a 16,000 square foot expansion in 2023.

Caster Concepts Adds Specialized Engineering Area to Facility in Albion Michigan.

"This expansion is all about attracting new engineering talent to the Caster Concepts team," said Bill Dobbins, President, Caster Concepts. "Our engineers will have even more advanced precision machinery and the newest tools needed to meet the unique challenges our customers bring to us every day."

The new area will focus on designing tailored solutions to unique material handling challenges faced by Caster Concepts customers. It will include the space and tools needed to explore solutions using 3D solid modeling, EA Analysis, rapid prototyping, quality assurance testing, such as dynamometer and static load testing) and design review and collaboration.

The facility in Albion focuses on production of the company's core products and includes customized polyurethane fabrication capabilities, as well as other equipment and resources needed to match the right product to specific applications. Used properly, advanced caster technology – developed for the specific material handling challenge – provides up to 3X longer life and reduces push force by more than 70%, addressing major ergonomic and operational challenges.

About Caster Concepts

Based in Albion, MI, Caster Concepts designs and builds industrial heavy-duty casters and wheels for virtually any application. Companies rely on Caster Concepts to increase productivity and reduce the risk of worker injury in heavy-duty material handling applications. Our high-capacity casters feature load ratings that range from below 3,000 pounds to over 100,000 pounds. Caster Concepts is ISO 9001-2015 certified and offers one of the industry's shortest lead times, making it the premier choice for many industries. The company was awarded the 2022 Corporate Impact Award by the state of Michigan. Visit CasterConcepts

