We Did It Again: Britannica Education Launches New Wave Of Innovations For Back To School

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2024 -- Britannica Education, a global leader in reliable, award-winning classroom solutions, today announced comprehensive redesigns across its two flagship platforms, Britannica School and Britannica Library. As resume, they can prepare for streamlined content, vibrant interactive media, and smoother navigation that collectively quicken access to a wealth of information and enhance experiences.

The redesigns aim to serve K-12 students and educators with:



Revamped Article Layouts : Articles now feature enhanced visuals, an OpenDyslexic font, and intuitive buttons, with information organized in bulleted lists and interspersed with fun facts for improved digestibility.

Enhanced Media Features : Articles begin with instant previews and easy access to all media, enhanced by integrated visuals that provide context and improve readability.

Interactive Content : Explore hundreds of rich, interactive media pieces designed to boost engagement and deepen understanding through active content exploration. Multilingual Support for Early Elementary : An easy toggle between English and Spanish boosts language acquisition and accessibility, seamlessly translating articles and all related media into native Spanish.

“These redesigns reaffirm our dedication to enhancing educational experiences through continuous innovation and user-focused design, aimed at meeting the needs of today's diverse student population,” said Joan Jacobsen, Chief Product Officer with Britannica Education.“Trustworthy, reliable content delivered in the most optimal way has always been the hallmark of Britannica's educational solutions.”

Jacobsen also highlighted the upcoming launch this fall of Teach Britannica, a dynamic hub of educator resources that leverages Britannica's trusted content.“Seamlessly integrated within our platforms, it will be designed for diverse educational settings and offer free, advanced tools-lesson minis, instructional strategies, and graphic organizers-for effective lesson planning.”

During the 2023-24 school year, Britannica's platforms were among the most accessed EdTech solutions by students and educators across the United States. See if your state is among the nineteen benefiting from our partnerships, or discover how to access your Britannica School or Britannica Library subscriptions today by visiting our Access Information page.

About Britannica Education

Throughout our more than 250-year history, Britannica Education, a part of the Britannica Group, has become a global leader in digital educational technology and content. We partner with educators, school districts, libraries, ministries, and media companies worldwide to inspire student curiosity and provide trusted, comprehensive resources to meet evolving teaching and learning needs. Discover Britannica Education's innovative digital solutions and professional learning services at britannicaeducation.com .

