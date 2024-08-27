Marble Slab Creamery Canada Enhances The Guest Experience With New App, Website And Paytronix Ordering Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Guest-focused extends the unique Marble Slab experience to every digital guest engagement

NEWTON, Mass. and CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix , the leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores, has partnered with Marble Slab Creamery Canada to launch an enhanced guest experience, beginning with a new mobile app, website and a brand new Marble Slab Rewards loyalty program. The enhancements make it easier than ever for guests to order and enjoy Marble Slab Creamery's premium ice cream, made fresh in store using 100% Canadian dairy.



“By leveraging Paytronix's innovative guest engagement solutions, we're enhancing the way we connect with our customers, offering them a more personalized and rewarding experience,” said Cam Inglis, President, Marble Slab Creamery Canada.“This collaboration allows us to better understand our guests' preferences, ensuring that every visit to Marble Slab is not just delicious but also uniquely tailored to the guests.”

Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique 40 years ago in Houston, TX. Global expansion brought the homemade, small-batch ice cream to Canada in 2003, with over 100 locations today operating coast to coast in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia, plus franchise expansion underway to add 40 more stores.

Mobile and online ordering continues to grow, and Marble Slab Canada is ensuring a seamless customer experience for guests engaging with the brand at any touchpoint. The new website and mobile app make it easy to choose from over 50 flavours of ice cream and unlimited Mixins for the legendary frozen slab. Marble Slab Rewards, the new loyalty program, makes it easier to earn and redeem rewards, and learn about new promotions or special offers.

Marble Slab began its technology overhaul by moving all Canadian operations to the latest point of sale system from Toast. Tight integration between Toast and Paytronix established a foundation for Marble Slab to then partner with Paytronix-putting the guest experience first in redesigning the website, loyalty program, mobile app and the rest of the tech stack.

The new solution engages and rewards guests to build ongoing relationships. But it also learns from those interactions and the data generated, so Mable Slab Creamery can market to them, triggering loyalty offers and special promotions that excite guests and drive more repeat business.

“This is about much more than upgrading technology for Marble Slab, it's a tech-enabled platform to differentiate the brand and establish a one-on-one relationship with guests,” said Andrea Mulligan, Chief Customer Officer at Paytronix.“Marble Slab has created an amazing personal experience even when guests begin their engagement with the brand through the app or website, leveraging each interaction to personalize loyalty campaigns and reward offers at scale. Marble Slab is advancing the industry with a tech infrastructure that engages customers and provides a competitive advantage to its store operators and franchisees.”

About Marble Slab Creamery Canada

Marble Slab Creamery Canada is a premium ice cream brand known for delivering a unique and delightful experience with every scoop. Established as a leader in the frozen dessert industry with over 20 years' experience in Canada, Marble Slab Creamery Canada has become a beloved destination for ice cream enthusiasts across the country.

Marble Slab Creamery Canada operates over 100 locations nationwide, making it a go-to spot for indulgent treats, special occasions, and everyday moments of sweetness. Whether you're looking for a nostalgic favourite or a new flavour adventure, Marble Slab Creamery continues to inspire joy and creativity, one scoop at a time. For more information, visit

About Paytronix

Paytronix enables restaurants and convenience stores to create personalized, seamless, and delightful digital experiences for their customers. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, and mobile applications for over 1,800 prestigious brands. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has delivered actionable insights and strategic support to ensure our clients form strong and lasting relationships with their guests. For more information, visit .

