CPP Announces Acquisition Of Lexington Green Apartments In El Cajon, California

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 144-unit property will preserve affordable for the El Cajon community

EL CAJON, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPP (Community Preservation Partners), a mission-driven affordable housing preservation developer, has announced the and planned renovation of Lexington Green Apartments, an affordable housing complex in El Cajon, Calif. CPP partnered with co-developer The Hampstead Companies on the deal. This is the second community in El Cajon for CPP, joining Park Villa Apartments.











Lexington Green Apartments is located in a primarily residential neighborhood two miles east of downtown El Cajon, which sits 17 miles east of downtown San Diego. Originally built in 1970, the property last underwent a tax credit renovation in 2007, which replaced some, but not all, original building systems. The property consists of 144 units, spread across 12 two-story residential buildings. CPP's total development investment is approximately $80,000,000, which includes the purchase price of $52,880,000 and estimated renovation costs exceeding $80,000 per unit.

“Lexington Green Apartments aligns with one of CPP's core philosophies of strengthening cornerstone communities in the neighborhood while extending the affordability of the community,” said Evan Cramer, Assistant Development Manager at CPP.“We hope to accentuate the feeling of pride that Lexington Green's residents have for their community while providing the physical upgrades necessary to ensure the property remains a prominent piece of the community for many years to come.”

The renovation will exceed the 10% energy savings requirement from the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee (CTCAC) through the replacement of all windows with energy efficient vinyl retrofit windows, water heaters, Energy Star appliances, and energy efficient LED light fixtures.

“At Lexington Green, incorporating green, energy-saving appliances and fixtures allows us to weave sustainability into the residents' daily lives and helps further our goal to create a more sustainable future,” John Fraser, Vice President CPP – East.

Additional upgrades will include dryrot repairs, flooring replacement, new cabinets and countertops. ADA-complaint upgrades will be made for units and path of travel throughout the property.

CPP and The Hampstead Companies are partnering with LifeSTEPS to provide instructor-led adult educational classes including financial literacy, computer training, resume building, nutrition, exercise, parenting, and more. LifeSTEPS will also provide individualized health and wellness services and programs such as crisis intervention, practical counseling and emotional support, physical and mental health assessments.

Renovations are expected to be complete by August 2025. With CPP's involvement, the property's previously expired affordability status will be extended until 2044 under a renewed Section-8 Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) contract.

Additional partners on the project include the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee (CTCAC) and California Debt Limit Allocation Committee, who issued and allocated 4% LIHTC and Tax-Exempt Bonds, WNC & Associates, and Ready Capital.

About Community Preservation Partners

In 2004, Community Preservation Partners was established by their parent company, WNC & Associates, a national investor in affordable housing and community renewal initiatives. Since then, CPP has successfully acquired, developed, and rehabilitated more than 15,000 affordable multifamily and senior housing units nationwide. From the very beginning, they've done things differently. As more than a consultant or an investor, CPP is a true partner in every sense. By joining leading nonprofits and strategic partners, they can provide essential social services to residents, support neighborhood initiatives and transform multifamily affordable housing communities. Creativity, Performance, and Purpose are their core values and embody everything they do. Together they define A Different Way to Home for their excellent employees, partners, and communities. To learn more, visit: .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT IDEA HALL Rachel Fuller ...