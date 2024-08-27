Tiara Yachts Expands LS Line With Largest Outboard Model To Date, The 56 LS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The vessel will debut at the Miami International Boat Show in February 2025

HOLLAND, Mich., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiara Yachts , the family-owned of American-made luxury watercrafts, announced today the addition of the 56 LS to its portfolio of Luxury vessels. The largest and most ambitious of Tiara's outboard models to date, the 56 LS will feature the sophisticated exterior and interior amenities the LS lineup is known for, while also offering the power of four Mercury Verado 600 V12 outboard engines.



“The Luxury Sport formula has been a successful one for Tiara, elevating the day yachting experience with versatile social zones and luxurious amenities. The 56 LS builds upon that foundation. Everything is amplified on this boat,” Tiara Yachts CEO, Tom Slikkers, said.“I'm confident our customers are going to be just as excited as we are about this addition to our portfolio.”

Tiara's first quad engine outboard model, the 56 LS will have a top speed of 57 MPH, making it one of the fastest Tiara ever built. The integrated electronics package includes Garmin® Marine Navigation Systems.

The exterior of the 56 LS offers boaters several social spaces including a fully equipped galley that overlooks the aft cockpit. Two unique aft cockpit module options focused on entertaining or fishing allow each vessel to be customized. Port and starboard Hullside terraces expand the beam by more than six feet.

Below deck, two staterooms and two private heads can comfortably welcome five guests for overnight or extended stays.

“Our LS line has been a favorite of our customers and we're eager to showcase this new addition to our portfolio,” said Andrew Bartlett, Director of Design at Tiara.“Our customers will find multiple features onboard that allow them to enjoy the water, entertain family and friends and comfortably stay overnight. As outboard models continue to have a resurgence in the boating industry, we're excited to introduce another Tiara to the market.”

The launch of the 56 LS comes amidst several milestones for Tiara Yachts including:



The celebration of its 50th year of business

The launch of the newly revamped 43 LE The EX 54 being named a Boating Industry Top Product of 2024



The 56 LS will be debuting at the 2025 Miami International Boating Show.

For more information about the 56 LS model, please visit tiarayacts.com/56-ls .

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 54 to 60 feet in the EX line. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 56 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit .

