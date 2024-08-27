Elton Ilirjani International Supermodel, Activist Conquers The Catwalks Of Costa Rica Fashion Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Costa Rica Week Logo

Elton Ilirjani for Maria Jose Chavarria Ruiz (Photo Credits: Getty Images / Arun Nevader for Costa Rica Fashion Week)

Elton Ilirjani for AMAG by Nolys Rodriguez (Photo Credits: Getty Images / Arun Nevader for Costa Rica Fashion Week)

Elton Ilirjani for the UNFPA Bodyright Campaign (Photo Credits: Getty Images / Arun Nevader for Costa Rica Fashion Week)

Elton Ilirjani for Weise (Photo Credits: Getty Images / Arun Nevader for Costa Rica Fashion Week)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ahead of New York Fashion Week, the Fashion World's attention is focused South on the 23rd Edition of Costa Rica Fashion week and its star supermodel, activist and philanthropist Elton Ilirjani who opened no fewer than four catwalk shows over 2 days for brands and causes including Maria Jose Chavarria Ruiz of the INA, AMAG by Nolys Rodriguez, UNFPA's Bodyright campaign and Weise.Elton Ilirjani opened Costa Rica Fashion Week with a strong, show stopping performance for the latest creations by Maria Jose Chavarria Ruiz of the INA (Instituto Nacional de Aprendizaje) at Costa Rica Fashion Week 2024 at Antigua Aduana.Elton Ilirjani followed this success with a second catwalk for Venuezuelan brand AMAG by Nolys Rodriguez. AMAG is a brand that dresses modern and enterprising women with versatile, sustainable and elegant designs. Elton closed the show and gave a message of support for wheelchair model, Chavarria Campos Esteban. For more information about AMAG, please visitElton took part a second time in The UNFPA Bodyright Initiative which returned to Costa Rica Fashion Week with its continued mission to communicate messages about violence against women. This year the agenda has been expanded with an initiative against femicides. Those who took part including Elton and the actress Fedra remained silent as a sign of respect and at the end they joined hands and shouted the key message of the campaign,“Stop femicides! or You are not alone!”. For more information, visit .Elton also had the honor of both closing the final show of the Fashion Week by debut international presentation by Bolivian fashion brand Weise, and its designer Ericka Suarez Weise. Inspired by the Pirai River, an icon of Eastern Bolivia, the designer has created a collection that reflects the fluidity and energy of this natural waterway. For more information, please visit .The 23rd Edition of Costa Rica Fashion Week 2024, Under the slogan,“Forever Green” - a reference to the Show being the first Latin American fashion event focused on sustainable fashion and sustainability with the Planta mi árbol or Plant my Tree Foundation. Taking place from the 19th-24th August, Costa Rica Fashion Show seeks to provide a platform for emerging designers to showcase their talents on a larger stage. For more details regarding Costa Rica Fashion Week please visit: facebook/costaricafashionweekTo view the full Gallery of Images:Photo Credits: Getty Images / Arun Nevader for Costa Rica Fashion WeekAbout Elton Ilirjani:Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion supermodel, Ilirjani has a following of over 12 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Elton promotes the importance of equality and freedom of expression through the concept of genderless modelling. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and international runway shows, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind.Instagram: @EilirjaniAbout The HeadHunter Group:The HeadHunter Group is an International Executive Search Company with a comprehensive service offering. We offer innovative and high-quality recruitment, assessment and internet-based recruitment solutions. The HeadHunter Group offices are located in USA (New York NY, Los Angeles CA, Houston TX), Cyprus (Nicosia), Serbia (Belgrade), Greece (Athens), Albania (Tirana), Bosnia & Herzegovina (Sarajevo), Kosovo (Prishtina), North Macedonia (Skopje) and Montenegro (Podgorica).I: @the_headhunter_group | F: headhunter | X/T: @Sangrealo

