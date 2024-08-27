Grape Solar Partners With California's Leading Operation And Maintenance Contractor PVCA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ocean YuanPLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, USA , August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grape Solar, the developer of Virtual Solar Industrial Park (VSiP) in the United States, signed a long term supply agreement with Photovoltaic California (PVCA), formally known as Lucas Electric Company, to serve the rapidly growing operations and maintenance (O&M) market in California and beyond.PVCA agreed to source solar and energy storage products from Grape Solar to shorten the lead time, deliver the products at competitive prices at job sites across California and elsewhere.Grape Solar agreed to custom design and make solar panels and inverters that were legacy products which are not available in the main stream market."The O&M market is under served in many aspects, having a reliable partner like Grape Solar which as a solid reputation in the last 15 years in the solar industry is a rare advantage. Grape Solar has always responded to our needs and quickly found solutions to the problems in the supply chain for the O&M projects," Luke Polinger, President of PVCA, commented, ""We are excited to collaborate with Grape Solar to further accelerate our growth in the renewable energy utility market. PVCA's commitment to advancing renewable energy services through trust, cooperation, and innovation aligns perfectly with Grape Solar's philosophy, making this partnership a natural fit.""In 2009 when I founded Grape Solar, there were essentially no utility scale projects in the U.S. to speak of. However, that market has increased at least 100 times bigger. As time goes on, old equipment need to be replaced, for various reasons. However, those equipment manufacturers no longer produce the older version of products today, and that creates a lot of problems for the investors and EPC companies, and that's what Grape Solar's solution is valued. We identify problems for our customers and we quickly provide a solution that addresses the pain points, and deliver results to solve multi Gigawatt problems," Ocean Yuan, President and CEO of Grape Solar, summarized,Grape Solar and PVCA plans to officially announce its partnership at RE+ Show on September 9th in Anaheim, California.About PVCA:Photovoltaics California (PVCA) formally known as Lucas Electric Company was founded in 2014, as a commercial electrical contractor and began providing O&M services for renewable energy projects in late 2015. Our company specializes in solar operations and maintenance for portfolios, asset owners, and integrators. Through our dedication to safety and high-quality workmanship PVCA offers industry leading O&M solutions that are tailored specific to each project. For more information, please visitAbout Grape Solar:Grape Solar is an award winning solar distributor since 2009. In the past 15 years, Grape Solar is known for its pioneering track record to market and distribute solar panels and related products to the world's largest big box retailers, wholesalers, and electrical specialty stores, in excess of 10,000 locations in all 50 states in the U.S. In recent years, Grape Solar has organized a network of manufacturers to produce domestically made components under the banner of Virtual Solar Industrial Park (VSiP), the first of its kind in the United States. For more information, please visit:

