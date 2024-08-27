Verge Mobile Celebrates Five Years Of Partnership With Dailypay

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Verge Mobile Aims to Enhance its Employees' Workplace Experience Through Benefits, Career Development and Employee Training

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Verge Mobile , a leading T-Mobile partner, celebrates five years of partnership with DailyPay – a worktech company and leading provider of earned wage access. Dedicated to providing its employees with the best workplace experience, Verge Mobile implemented DailyPay's wellness benefit in August 2019.Operating over 200 T-Mobile locations across the continental United States, Verge Mobile attracts and invests in talent who care about improving customers' lives through technology and effective teaching. Moreover, the team enthusiastically celebrates success and works tirelessly to achieve it, delivering the best experience for thousands of its customers.Through this partnership, Verge Mobile has been an early adopter in adding DailyPay's financial wellness benefit to its total rewards package. DailyPay has been proven to increase employee satisfaction because employees no longer need to rely on a scheduled payday. Instead, they can access their earned wages after completing each shift. The financial flexibility allows employees to pay bills, save, spend, and invest on their own schedules, and avoid using credit products, paying late fees, and overdraft fees.“DailyPay is a valuable tool for our team members, allowing them to instantly access financial resources and wages they've earned,” said Lisa Moore, Vice President of Human Resources at Verge Mobile.“We have an extremely high percentage of team members that enjoy this benefit; it's safe, easy to access, and very user-friendly.”A Hanover Research Study: Companies with EWA Solutions, found that 100% of retail companies offering an EWA solution today somewhat or strongly agree that providing an EWA solution is helping to attract and retain the right workforce for the future of their organization.In addition to DailyPay, Verge Mobile offers an expansive range of employee-first benefits including medical, dental and vision insurance options, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, monthly and annual recognition contests and trips, and discounts on T-Mobile products and wireless phone service, among others. To learn more about career opportunities at Verge Mobile locations, click here .###About Verge MobileAt Verge, we are an enthusiastic authorized partner to T-Mobile, employing over 800 employees in 14 states nationwide. Through our outstanding team, we receive some of the highest marks as a performing partner, month after month, year after year. Our success, our culture, is 100% dependent upon our happy employees supporting great customers. We teach our team members to stay connected to their customers and we provide them with the knowledge and tools to do this effectively, while providing a fun and educational environment. Verge Mobile is a place where you can find your career path. Verge Mobile is always looking for team members ready to“amp up their career”.About DailyPayDailyPay, Inc. is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry's leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America's top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit .Media ContactsDavid Schwarz...Adriana Ball...

