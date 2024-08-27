(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bicycle ChainGlobal Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Bicycle ChainGlobal Market 2024 To Reach $9.62 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.7% Size, Share, Revenue , Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The bicycle chain market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.97 billion in 2023 to $7.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increase in urbanization and the need for efficient transportation, rising awareness of health and fitness benefits, government initiatives promoting cycling, the development of cycling infrastructure, growth in bicycle-sharing programs, and high fuel prices driving demand for cost-effective transportation.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The bicycle chain market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued urbanization and congestion in cities, advances in electric bicycles (e-bikes), increasing investments in cycling infrastructure, growing environmental consciousness and sustainability efforts, and innovations in lightweight and durable materials.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Bicycle Chain Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Bicycle Chain Market

The growing cycling enthusiast population is expected to propel the growth of the drug-eluting stent market going forward. Cycling enthusiasts are individuals passionate about and dedicated to cycling as a recreational activity or sport. Cycling is an excellent cardiovascular exercise that improves heart health, builds muscle strength, and enhances endurance. Moreover, bicycles are more affordable to purchase and maintain compared to cars. The bicycle chain supports the transfer of energy from pedaling to propel the bicycle forward by engaging with the chainrings and rear cassette or freewheel.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players AndMarket Trends

Key players in the bicycle chain market include Shimano Inc, Tsubakimoto Chain Co. , SRAM LLC, Renold PLC, KettenWulf Betriebs GmbH, Campagnolo Srl, Sedis, Wippermann GmbH.

Major companies operating in the bicycle chain market are engaged in customizing and personalizing components by advancing chain sprocket kits to enhance performance and expand market reach. A chain sprocket kit typically refers to a set of sprockets or gears designed for electric bicycles/bicycles, which include components such as chainrings, cogs, or a complete cassette tailored to the specific needs of electric bike motors and drivetrains.

Segments:

1) By Type: 6 Speed,8 Speed, 10 Speed, Other Types

2) By Material Type: Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Nickel Plated

3) By Application: Road Bikes, Mountain Bikes, Hybrid And Commuter Bikes, Electric Bikes, E Cargo Bikes

4) By Sales Channel: First Fit, Replacement

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading TheMarket

North America was the largest region in the bicycle chain market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the bicycle chain market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Bicycle Chain Market Definition

A bicycle chain is a crucial component of a bicycle's drivetrain system. It is a series of linked metal segments that transfer power from the pedals to the rear wheel, enabling the bicycle to move forward. Here's an overview of its purpose and uses. The primary purpose of a bicycle chain is to transmit the rider's pedaling force from the chainring (attached to the pedals) to the rear sprockets (part of the rear wheel hub). This transmission of power propels the bicycle forward.

Bicycle Chain Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Bicycle Chain Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on bicycle chain market size, bicycle chain market driversand trends, bicycle chain market major players, bicycle chain competitors' revenues, bicycle chain market positioning, and bicycle chain market growth across geographies. The bicycle chain market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Bicycle Derailleur Global Market Report 2024



Data Analytics Global Market Report 2024



Motorcycle And Bicycle Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company ?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.