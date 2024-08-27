Crohn's Disease Treatment Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Crohn's disease treatment market has shown robust growth recently, advancing from $11.82 billion in 2023 to $12.6 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Despite challenges, including evolving treatment protocols and market dynamics, the market is projected to expand to $16.32 billion by 2028at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%, driven by factors such as personalized medicine, biologics market expansion, and increasing healthcare spending.

Rising Aging Population Drives Market Growth

The growing aging population is a significant driver of the Crohn's disease treatment market. As the proportion of elderly individuals increases, so does the prevalence of chronic conditions like Crohn's disease. According to the World Health Organization, the global population of individuals aged 60 and older is expected to double from 1 billion in 2020 to 2.1 billion by 2050. This demographic shift is anticipated to increase the demand for effective Crohn's disease treatments.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the Crohn's disease treatment market include AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, and Pfizer Inc., which are driving innovation through new drug approvals and development. Notably, QINLOCK (Ripretinib), recently approved by the National Medical Products Administration of China, represents a significant advancement for treating advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors, demonstrating the industry's commitment to expanding treatment options.

In addition, companies are focusing on integrating digital health solutions and patient-centric care models. The use of telemedicine and research on immune modulation strategies are emerging trends set to shape the future of Crohn's disease treatment.

Market Segmentation

. Drug Type: Antibiotics, Amino Salicylates, Corticosteroids, Immunomodulators, Other Drug Types

. Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

. Application: Neuropathic Pain, Fibromyalgia, Chronic Back Pain, Arthritic Pain, Migraine Post-Operative Pain, Cancer Pain, Other Applications

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest market for Crohn's disease treatment in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Crohns Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2024from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries:Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Crohns Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2024byThe Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on crohns disease treatment market size, crohns disease treatment market drivers and trends, crohns disease treatment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies crohns disease treatment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

