Global Cybersecurity Mesh Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Cybersecurity Mesh Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Global Cybersecurity Mesh Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global cybersecurity mesh market is experiencing rapid growth, with its size anticipated to rise from $68.18 billion in 2023 to $78.58 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. Despite challenges such as increased cyber threats and a cybersecurity skills gap, the market is set to expand significantly, reaching $139.25 billion by 2028at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%, driven by the need for ransomware threat mitigation, edge computing security, and continuous authentication.

Increasing Cyber Threats Fuel Market Growth

The surge in cyberattacks is a major driver of the cybersecurity mesh market's growth. Cyberattacks involve unauthorized access to computing systems to cause harm, making cybersecurity mesh a crucial strategy for enterprise-level protection. This approach expands security across an organization's architecture, allowing for unified management of all systems and access points. For instance, in March 2023, the Federal Bureau of Investigation reported 800,944 cybercrime incidents. The total damage from cyber-attacks rose to $10.2 billion in 2022, a significant increase from $6.9 billion in 2021. Additionally, Positive Technologies reported a 17% rise in cyberattacks in early 2021 compared to the previous year. This escalating threat landscape is driving demand for advanced cybersecurity measures.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global cybersecurity mesh market with a detailed sample report:



Key Players and Market Trends

Prominent players in the cybersecurity mesh market include Trend Micro Inc., Oracle Corporation, Fortinet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Palo Alto Networks. Companies are focusing on innovation to stay competitive. For example, Beyond Trust's Password Safe 22.2 and Beyond Insight 22.2, launched in June 2022, automate critical security functions such as password management and vulnerability scanning, enhancing threat detection and response.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends in the cybersecurity mesh market include the adoption of zero trust security models, cloud-native security, API security, and threat intelligence integration. The integration of automation and orchestration is also gaining traction, as these technologies streamline threat management and response processes. Behavioral analytics is increasingly utilized to detect and mitigate threats more effectively.

Market Segmentation

.By Offering: Solutions, Services

.By Deployment Type: Cloud Based, On-Premises

.By Application: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

.By Vertical: IT and ITeS, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Energy and Utilities

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the cybersecurity mesh market, and it is expected to maintain its leadership position due to its advanced technological infrastructure and high adoption rates of cybersecurity solutions. The detailed report offers further insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report



Cybersecurity Mesh Global Market Report 2024from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries :Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cybersecurity Mesh Global Market Report 2024byThe Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cybersecurity mesh market size, cybersecurity mesh market drivers and trends, cybersecurity mesh market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies .The cybersecurity mesh market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cybersecurity Services Global Market Report 2024



Cybersecurity Insurance Global Market Report 2024



Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company ?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.