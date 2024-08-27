Crude Oil Carrier Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Crude Oil Carrier Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Crude Oil Carrier Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global crude oil carrier market has demonstrated consistent growth in recent years, with its size expected to increase from $193.14 billion in 2023 to $201.54 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. Despite the historical challenges including geopolitical factors, oil price fluctuations, and regulatory changes, the market is projected to grow to $233.32 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%, driven by emerging market demand, oil price forecasts, and investments in fleet expansion.

Rising Transportation Demand Fuels Market Expansion

The burgeoning demand for transportation is a major driver of the crude oil carrier market. As global transportation grows, so does the need for fuel, which, in turn, increases the demand for crude oil carriers. For example, the US trucking industry alone had an annual revenue of $875.5 billion in 2021, highlighting the substantial role transportation plays in driving crude oil demand. This trend underscores the necessity for an efficient and expanding fleet of crude oil carriers.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global crude oil carrier market with a detailed sample report:

Major Players and Product Innovations

Leading companies in the crude oil carrier market include China Shipping Tanker Co. Ltd., Maersk Tankers A/S, and Kuwait Oil Tanker Company S.A.K. These companies are focusing on product innovation to maintain their market edge. Notably, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha introduced the substantial crude oil carrier (VLCC) Tateshina in November 2021, featuring energy-saving technologies such as ladder fins and high-efficiency propellers. This vessel meets the IMO's phase 2 EEDI requirements and has earned a Cyber Resilience Guideline (CybR-G) mark from the Japanese classification body ClassNK.

Trends Shaping the Future

Key trends influencing the crude oil carrier market include:

Eco-friendly Vessel Designs: Emphasis on reducing environmental impact through innovative vessel designs.

Digitalization and Automation: Integration of digital technologies to enhance operational efficiency.

LNG-powered Carriers: Adoption of LNG as a cleaner alternative fuel.

Dual-fuel Technology: Increased use of dual-fuel systems to reduce emissions.

Slow Steaming Practices: Implementation of slow steaming to lower fuel consumption.

Market Segmentation

By Vessel Type: Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), Suezmax, Aframax, Ultra Large Crude Carrier (ULCC), Panamax

By Dead Weight Tonnage: 120,000 MT-180,000 MT, 180,000 MT -320,000 MT, 25,000 MT-50,000 MT, 50,000 MT-75,000 MT, 75,000 MT-120,000 MT, Above 320,000 MT

By Hull Type: Double Bottom, Double Hull, Single Bottom

By Application: Diesel, Gasoline, Aviation Turbine Fuel, Other Applications

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the crude oil carrier market and is anticipated to remain the fastest-growing region. The region's significant market share and growth prospects highlight its pivotal role in the global crude oil carrier industry.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report



Crude Oil Carrier Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Crude Oil Carrier Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on crude oil carrier market size, crude oil carrier market drivers and trends, crude oil carrier market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The crude oil carrier market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Oil Accumulator Global Market Report 2024



Oil Downstream Products Global Market Report 2024



Oilfield Services Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.