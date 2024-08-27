Virginia Green Welcomes New Director Of Acquisitions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Virginia Green , the leading provider of lawn care services in the Mid-Atlantic, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Austin as the company's Director of Acquisitions. With a proven track record in strategy and business development, Matthew will be instrumental in driving Virginia Green's expansion efforts as we continue to broaden our reach and enhance our service offerings.

Matthew Austin, Director of Acquisitions

Continue Reading

Matt holds a master's degree in Decision Analytics from Virginia Commonwealth University, an undergraduate degree in finance from the University of Virginia and brings over twenty years of experience in private equity, investment banking and financial planning and analysis.

His experience includes strategy and business development, business valuation, transaction diligence and execution, as well as assisting management teams in building businesses. As a managing director at

Keiter Advisors, Matt sourced and executed a sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory and consulting assignments in a variety of industries. He has worked with owners of companies to successfully sell their businesses, led efforts to buy businesses for clients and provided strategic advice to business management teams. As a director with the private equity firm Virginia Capital Partners, he participated in the origination of new investment opportunities, led due diligence efforts and assisted portfolio company management teams in executing their business plans. His expertise in identifying opportunities and executing strategic initiatives aligns perfectly with Virginia Green's commitment to providing exceptional lawn care services to our growing customer base.

"Welcoming Matt to the Virginia Green family marks a significant milestone for our company as we continue to focus on strategic growth and providing top-tier lawn care services," said

Gil Grattan, President of Virginia Green. "We are confident that his experience and leadership will be invaluable as we seek new opportunities to expand our footprint and deliver even greater value to our customers."

In his new role as director, Matt will oversee all aspects of acquisitions, including identifying potential opportunities, building partnerships, and integrating new businesses into Virginia Green's operations. He will work closely with the executive team to ensure that each acquisition aligns with the company's long-term goals and enhances our ability to serve our customers. Virginia Green looks forward to having Matt on the team.



About Virginia Green

Since its inception in 2004, Virginia Green has been at the forefront of delivering specialized residential and commercial lawn care services across the Mid-Atlantic. With a robust team of over 350 dedicated professionals, including an expert agronomy department, Virginia Green is committed to achieving 100% client satisfaction. The company's reputation for excellence is underscored by its multiple accolades in the "Best Lawn Service/Landscaping" category by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, a testament to its unwavering commitment to quality and community.

SOURCE Virginia Green