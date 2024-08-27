Blo Blow Dry Bar Welcomes Lifelong Hair Enthusiast To Franchise System Inks Agreement In PA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America's Leading Blow Dry Bar Franchise Brings on New Partner to "Roll Out the Pink Carpet" in Greater Plymouth Meeting Area

Blo Blow Dry Bar , North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, announces it has secured an agreement with a new franchise partner that will bring a bar to Pennsylvania within the next year. This new Blo Blow Dry Bar is slated to open in early 2025 in Plymouth Meeting, PA and will provide luxurious hair and makeup services to the community. With the beauty and personal care industry expected to reach nearly $736 billion globally by 2028, first-time and existing entrepreneurs are taking note, and looking to staking a claim with

Blo's franchise opportunity.

Behind the Signed Agreement – Life-long Beauty Enthusiast, Ruchita Patel

First-time entrepreneur fulfills her dream through the franchise model, and becomes a Blo Blow Dry Bar owner in PA.



Patel earned her bachelors from Drexel University and then went on to pursue her dream, earning her cosmetology license in 2003.

She worked her way up at a high-end salon for a couple years, but ultimately transitioned into the corporate world working in an IT role.

Like many, when the pandemic hit, Patel realized life was too short to not chase your dreams so she turned back to her love for hair. After visiting a Blo Blow Dry Bar and loving the service she was provided, she knew this was the perfect business venture. Having industry experience, Patel says Blo Blow Dry Bar has the perfect recipe for success in the beauty industry.

"I have always wanted to open my own hair salon, but did not have the confidence to do it on my own," said Ruchita Patel , "In discovering the franchise model and the Blo Blow Dry Bar system, I realized I could fulfill my dreams and become an entrepreneur. Being a first-time business owner can be scary, but Blo has an amazing support team and resources to make sure my business will be successful."

According to 2024's

IFA Economic Outlook report, the Northeast region is expected to see a 3.3% increase in franchise output resulting in an estimated revenue of $143.8 billion. With these projections, Blo Blow Dry Bar leadership sees vast growth potential in Pennsylvania and is excited to expand across the region. With consumers placing a greater focus on experience, Blo Blow Dry Bar is primed to match their growing demands with an established business model that is designed for franchisee success.

"We couldn't be more pleased to welcome

Ruchita as one of our franchise partners," says Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "We are confident that she shares our passion for rolling out the pink carpet to help guests feel beautiful both on the inside and outside, and eager to watch our mission carried out into these new communities."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities visit

About

Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit

