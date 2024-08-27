President Of GID Development Group, James Linsley, Announces Retirement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) -- GID appoints John Gagnier as President of GID's development platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GID Advisers, the US-based investment management firm with over $29 billion in assets under management, has announced that James Linsley, President of GID Development Group, will be retiring after 17 years of leadership with GID's development to pursue long-planned personal adventures, the first of which is his upcoming quest to sail around the world. John Gagnier will assume the role of President, effective as of September 1, 2024. Mr. Gagnier has served as Chief Operating Officer of GID Development for a decade and has worked closely alongside Mr. Linsley since his retirement was announced internally in March 2024, ensuring a seamless transition of leadership for the platform.

Mr. Linsley led GID Development since its inception and has been deeply involved in the strategic direction of the platform, including planning, construction, and deal sourcing. His legacy of developing high quality luxury projects is evident in such cities as New York, NY, Seattle, WA, Denver, CO, Atlanta, GA, and Houston, TX. Most notable among Mr. Linsley's achievements during his tenure is the completion of Waterline Square, a mixed-use waterfront community located along the Hudson River in New York City. This award-winning project transformed one of the last remaining waterfront sites on the Upper West Side into a vibrant community comprising 1,131 condominium residences and rental apartments within three buildings, as well as a three-acre park surrounded by multiple high-end restaurants and retailers.

W. Gardner Wallace, chairman of GID , stated: "Jim's visionary leadership and dedication to innovation had a profound impact not only on GID Development, but our entire company. Through his commitment to creating a sense of community, Jim has led GID Development to consistently achieve a high standard of excellence."

Greg Bates, CEO of GID , echoed Mr. Wallace's comments, "Jim demonstrates a rare level of thoughtfulness, and his achievements, both at our firm and throughout his career, are a credit to his commitment to the details. His ability to lead projects from vision to reality allowed GID Development to create distinctive assets throughout the United States.

Though we are excited for his upcoming adventures, his voice will be missed in the company. We are grateful for Jim's years of service and his work to ensure that GID Development is positioned to become one of the most active and capable development organizations in the country for years to come."

Jim Linsley, President of GID Development , reflected on his long tenure at the company: "My time with GID Development has been incredibly rewarding. Alongside GID's exceptional and supportive leadership, I have had the opportunity to boldly pursue big dreams and create communities that redefine the standard for excellence. In this next chapter, I am pursuing some personal challenges, one of which is sailing around the world and working to achieve the Explorer's Grand Slam."

GID is a privately held, vertically integrated real estate company that owns, operates, and/or manages a portfolio of multifamily and industrial assets, and develops mixed-use projects across the United States. The company also operates a credit platform that aims to provide commercial real estate debt solutions for institutional borrowers. With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Dubai, New York and San Francisco, GID is an experienced real estate private equity investor and manager supported by an integrated

operating platform and has 60+ years of experience across multiple asset classes.



