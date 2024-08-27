September Is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, But What About 18-24 Year Olds Fighting Cancer?

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Nikolas Ritschel Foundation Works to Fill the Gap and Grant Wishes to Cancer Patients Between the Ages of 18-24 Who Have Aged Out of Other Childhood Cancer Wish Programs

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is upon us this September, The Nikolas Ritschel Foundation is continuing its mission to raise awareness for an underserved and sometimes overlooked population of cancer patients, 18–24 year olds. This age group is still considered by many to be kids - many of whom attend college or are just starting their careers and independent lives.



Nikolas Ritschel was one of these young adults, who at 17 years old was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma and passed a few years later at the young age of 21. While Nik personally experienced and saw the struggles and loneliness this age group faces, he also experienced moments of hope and joy. One of those times was when he applied for and was granted a wish from a foundation during his battle with cancer. However, it was when Nik met a young man by the name of Nate whose wish was denied because he was diagnosed one month after his 18th birthday that Nik decided to start The Nikolas Ritschel Foundation. He wanted to help other 18-24 year cancer patients experience the hope and joy he did by having wishes granted too.

The organization run by Nik's mom, Kelli Ritschel Boehle, has granted close to 400 wishes over the past 12 years. This year alone, the organization has granted 29 wishes so far with 23 more scheduled before year-end.

“I do this to continue my son's incredible dying wish to help others and to see the look of joy on the faces of the all the brave young adults whose wishes we can fulfill,” said Ritschel.“Our hope is to grant as many wishes as possible so that this often overlooked population who border between children and adulthood know they are seen and supported during a very scary time.”

The organization works with hospitals across the country to get the word out about their foundation and encourage patients to apply for their wishes to be granted. While Ritschel says they do everything they can to fulfill as many wishes as possible, the nonprofit currently needs additional funding to accept applications and make more wishes possible.

“We rely solely on the generosity of donations in order to grant wishes and the average wish costs between $10,000-$12,000,” said Ritschel.“Right now, we have more wishes than we can grant and that breaks my heart. This past year we had five wish applicants pass before we could fulfill their wishes and that was extremely difficult. Time is really of the essence for these kids who do not have long to live.”

Nik's Wish recipient Adrian Lam, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Burkitt Lymphoma ahead of his first year at the University of Illinois, said the foundation gave him hope and joy during one of the most challenging times of his life.









“I went from being a social, high school athlete to finding out I had cancer and having to take a gap year during my first year of college,” said Lam.“It was supposed to be one of the most exciting times of my life and instead I found myself undergoing aggressive chemotherapy treatment and having to stay mostly isolated while fighting the disease. Having my wish granted surrounded by my friends, family and former teammates made me feel less alone and reminded me I am supported.”

Nik's Wish is run by a passionate team of volunteers who give their time, talents and donations to grant as many wishes as possible. For information on how to get involved or support the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation, please visit or follow them on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube or X . To read all the current urgent and unfunded wishes, please visit and donate.

About Nikolas Ritschel Foundation

The Nikolas Ritschel Foundation builds hope for young adults between the ages of 18-24 fighting cancer nationwide by granting their wishes to live out their dreams. The organization was started by Nikolas Ritschel who was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma just before his 18th birthday and was granted a wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The night before cancer took his life in 2012, Nik wanted to help kids who did not qualify due to their age and the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation, also known as Nik's Wish, was born. For more information on Nik's Wish, or to make a donation, please visit or visit them on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube or X .

