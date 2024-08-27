MCQ Markets Appoints Curt Hopkins As CEO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Re-Imagining Luxury Asset Ownership Through Fractionalization of High-Value Cars

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCQ Markets is pleased to announce the appointment of Curt Hopkins as its Chief Executive Officer. Hopkins, known for his visionary leadership style and proven track record in driving innovation, is set to lead MCQ Markets through an exciting new chapter in revolutionizing the landscape of luxury asset ownership.



MCQ Markets offers an innovative that democratizes access to bespoke, high-value automobiles through fractional ownership. This approach opens up the luxury car market to a broader audience, allowing enthusiasts and investors alike to purchase interests in rare, collectible vehicles, making the dream of luxury car ownership more attainable than ever.

Curt Hopkins, formerly the founding CEO of Zefiro Methane and a senior executive at Vodafone and Nortel, brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to MCQ Markets. Under his leadership, the company aims to dismantle traditional barriers in the luxury asset market, fostering inclusivity and broadening investment opportunities for a wider audience.

"It's an incredible cross-play between starting one of the biggest super communities in the world of luxury investing, but also creating a platform where anyone can invest in luxury goods – goods that would normally be out of reach for most folks," said Hopkins. "And that is the power of financial technology."

This approach not only meets the surging demand for bespoke luxury vehicles but also opens up a historically exclusive market to a broader range of investors. The company's initial fleet includes iconic models such as the 1986 Lamborghini Countach 5000QV, the 2012 Lexus LFA, and the ultra-rare 1984 Ferrari 512 BBi.

At the core of MCQ Markets' mission is the concept of democratization. By harnessing advanced technology and strictly adhering to SEC regulations, the platform ensures secure and transparent transactions. Investors can invest in a vehicle through the company's website, effectively participating in a car's public market debut.

"Traditionally, luxury car investment requires hundreds of thousands of dollars. Now, with fractional ownership, you can invest as little as $500 and own a piece of history," Hopkins emphasized.

About Curt Hopkins

Curt Hopkins is the founder of Consilium Ventures, a venture-building business in fintech, climate tech, and software. Curt co-founded Zefiro Methane, a climate tech firm that aims to stop methane leaking from abandoned and orphaned oil and gas wells that went public through IPO in April 2024.

Curt was the chairman of Sirenum, a scale-up SaaS business in workforce management. Bullhorn acquired Sirenum in July 2021. Curt has a significant interest in sustainable tech as a senior advisor at Drake & Farrell B.V., a circular supply chain business in the Netherlands acquired by Waterland Private Equity in May 2024.

Originally from Chicago, Curt graduated from Georgia Tech with an MSc in Management; he has lived in England since 2000. He and his wife, Janice, have two adult children.

For more information, visit or follow us on social media @MCQMarkets.

About MCQ Markets

MCQ Markets is redefining luxury asset ownership by making exotic automobiles attainable through an innovative fractional ownership model. With a dedicated focus on compliance and investor confidence, our SEC-qualified offerings ensure they meet the highest standards of regulatory oversight. Our platform serves both passionate enthusiasts and seasoned investors, democratizing the process of luxury ownership and allowing more individuals to invest in and benefit from assets that appreciate in value over time.

