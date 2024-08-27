Global Deep Brain Stimulation Device Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Deep Brain Stimulation Device Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Deep Brain Stimulation Device Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The deep brain stimulation (DBS) device market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years, with its size expanding from $1.41 billion in 2023 to $1.58 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, an aging population, the limited efficacy of medications, heightened awareness and acceptance, and advancements in surgical techniques. Looking ahead, the market is projected to grow to $2.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.0%, driven by expanding indications for DBS, rising healthcare expenditures, development of next-generation devices, growing patient acceptance, and supportive government initiatives.

Increasing Incidence of Neurological Disorders Fuels Market Growth

The surge in the incidence of chronic neurological disorders, particularly epilepsy, is a major driver of growth in the deep brain stimulation device market . Epilepsy, characterized by recurrent seizures due to abnormal brain activity, affects approximately 3 million adults in the United States, according to the CDC. As the global prevalence of epilepsy rises, there is a growing demand for advanced treatment options. DBS devices offer targeted therapy to modulate brain activity, providing an effective alternative for better seizure control and enhanced quality of life.

Key Players and Major Trends

Leading companies in the DBS device market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, and NeuroPace Inc., among others. These companies are focusing on technological innovations to maintain their market position. Notable advancements include Medtronic's launch of the Percept PC deep brain stimulation system, which integrates BrainSense technology to capture and analyze brain signals while delivering therapeutic stimulation.

Trends Shaping the Market

Several key trends are influencing the deep brain stimulation device market:

Patient-Centric Design and User Interface: Development of user-friendly devices to enhance patient experience.

Research and Development in Closed-Loop Neuromodulation: Innovations in systems that adapt stimulation based on real-time brain activity.

Telehealth Integration: Incorporation of remote monitoring and management capabilities.

Regulatory Pathway Clarifications: Streamlined approval processes for new devices.

Increased Collaboration and Partnerships: Strategic alliances to advance technology and expand market reach.

Market Segmentation

The deep brain stimulation device market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type: Single-Channel Deep Brain Stimulator, Dual-Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

By Application: Epilepsy, Essential Tremor, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Depression, Dystonia, Parkinson's Disease, Pain Management, Other Applications

By End User: Hospitals, Neurology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America was the largest region for deep brain stimulation devices. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments and rising awareness about neurological disorders.

Deep Brain Stimulation Device Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Deep Brain Stimulation Device Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on deep brain stimulation device market size, deep brain stimulation device market drivers and trends, deep brain stimulation device market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The deep brain stimulation device market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

