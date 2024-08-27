Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.84 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The chronic spontaneous urticaria market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.90 billion in 2023 to $2.06 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to improved diagnostic tools, growing awareness among healthcare, patient advocacy and support groups, ongoing studies and clinical trials exploring new therapies, and growing healthcare expenditure.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The chronic spontaneous urticaria market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $2.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increase in the number of diagnosed CSU cases, a growing patient pool, healthcare infrastructure development, favorable regulatory environment facilitating, patient-centric care models, and economic growth in emerging markets.

Growth Driver Of The Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market

Increasing alcohol consumption is expected to propel the growth of the chronic spontaneous urticaria market going forward. The rising consumption of alcohol can be attributed to various factors, such as social norms, stress, advertising, affordability, and availability. Alcohol consumption can potentially exacerbate symptoms of chronic spontaneous urticaria in some individuals, leading to increased hives and swelling.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the chronic spontaneous urticaria market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Major companies operating in the chronic spontaneous urticaria market are developing advanced next-generation monoclonal anti-immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies to enhance treatment efficacy and reduce dosing frequency. Next-generation monoclonal anti-immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies refer to newer versions designed to improve efficacy and dosing intervals in treating conditions such as chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Segments:

1) By Treatment: Medication, Phototherapy, Other Treatments

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Topical, Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administration

3) By Diagnosis: Physical Examination, Blood Test, Allergy Test, Other Diagnosis

4) By End-Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the chronic spontaneous urticaria market in 2023. The regions covered in the chronic spontaneous urticaria market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Definition

Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) is a skin condition characterized by the recurrent appearance of hives (raised, red, itchy welts) and angioedema (swelling) lasting for more than six weeks, without an identifiable external trigger. The exact cause of CSU is often unknown, but it may involve an autoimmune component where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy skin cells. Treatment focuses on symptom management, primarily using antihistamines and, in more severe cases, other medications such as biologics.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on chronic spontaneous urticaria market size , chronic spontaneous urticaria market drivers and trends, chronic spontaneous urticaria market major players, chronic spontaneous urticaria competitors' revenues, chronic spontaneous urticaria market positioning, and chronic spontaneous urticaria market growth across geographies. The chronic spontaneous urticaria market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

