Enverus Releases Inaugural Top US Drillers And Customer Rankings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Footage, speed, lateral length and rig count shape list of who's who in drilling

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus, the most trusted energy-dedicated SaaS company that leverages generative AI across its solutions, has released a list of top drillers and customer rankings in the U.S., as well as detailed rig analytics.

Included in the release is a compilation of exclusive tables showing the most active drillers by footage, ranking both the contractors and their customers. Powered by Enverus Core®

data, these leaderboards also include average drilling speeds, measured depth (MD), laterals and rig counts, average fluid and proppant loads per foot, and comparison to their rankings the previous quarter. The list was featured in Oilfield Pulse,

a bi-monthly report that covers the oilfield services sector, including contracts, the deal market, finance and new technology offerings.

"Enverus empowers us with unparalleled access to vital information, enabling us to maintain a competitive edge," said Thomas Greene, senior marketing analyst at Tenaris and current customer of Enverus Intelligence® Research. "In our data-driven culture, where critical decisions rely on robust analysis, Enverus is absolutely essential. Without their comprehensive data resources, we would lack the insights necessary to excel in our roles and retain our leadership position in the market." Neither Tenaris nor their employees were compensated for this statement.

"Enverus' top drilling and customer rankings reveal who's leading among some of the most important drilling matrix in the industry," added Mark Chapman, principal analyst – OFS at Enverus Intelligence Research. "Rankings like these provide a comprehensive overview of market dynamics, identify who's who and help operators make informed decisions to optimize efficiency and reduce costs. These rankings are a testament to Enverus' commitment to delivering actionable insights that drive the energy sector forward."

Enverus is also making its Drilldown Report, which provides a weekly summary of North American rig activity, broken down by target hydrocarbon, well orientation, operator, contractor, region and play, available to the media. Other activity metrics presented in this report are permits, detected pads, frac crews and DUCs, with regional breakdowns. Regional leaderboards track the top 10 operators by rig count and permits.

About Enverus

Enverus is the most trusted energy-dedicated SaaS company, with a platform built to maximize value from generative AI, offering anytime, anywhere access to analytics and insights. These include benchmark cost and revenue data sourced from more than 95% of U.S. energy producers and more than 40,000 suppliers. Our platform, with intelligent connections, drives more efficient production and distribution, capital allocation, renewable energy development, investment, and sourcing. Our experienced industry experts support our customers through thought leadership, consulting, and technology innovations. We provide intelligence across the energy ecosystem: renewables, oil and gas, financial institutions, and power and utilities, with more than 6,000 customers in 50 countries. Learn more at Enverus .

