United Direct Solutions Aids Higher Education Recruitment Amid Declining Enrollment

Marketing Leader Offers Communication Strategies for Prospective Students

Aug. 27, 2024

United Direct Solutions

(UDS), a leader in data-driven direct marketing with extensive experience in higher education recruitment, provides strategic solutions to colleges and universities seeking to maximize prospective student outreach amid declining enrollment.

Among the top concerns influencing high school students' enrollment decisions in 2024-25 is increased skepticism over the value of a degree and return on investment; rising tuition costs; and delays and changes to Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The National Center for Education Statistics

also discloses a majority of currently unenrolled students may opt to enter the workforce, but still intend to pursue a bachelor's degree at some point in the future, highlighting a vital opportunity for targeted engagement.

As trusted partners to member institutions of the higher education community, United Direct Solutions understands the importance of establishing impactful connections. Colleges and universities rely on UDS to execute multiple tailored campaigns – some with as many as 4.5 million direct mailings – to support annual recruitment goals.

To effectively reach prospective students, UDS recommends the following strategies:



Precise Recruitment:

Identify and engage prospective students in specific geographic regions using regularly maintained and updated prospect lists to optimize efficiency.

Omni-Channel Approach : Integrate direct mail with other channels, such as social media and emails, ensuring consistent imagery and messaging across all platforms.



Personalized Student Experience : Address students by name and incorporate personalized QR codes that lead to customized content.

Compelling Storytelling : Craft captivating visual narratives that build emotional connections and resonate with the target audience.

Student Fit Assessment : Assess students' academic strengths and interests to identify programs that best fit their unique needs.

Flexible Learning : Highlight the availability of both virtual and in-person learning options.

Attractive Incentives:

Provide incentives like free financial aid guidance, waived application fees or discounts on enrollment classes, along with early bird savings on meals, books and tuition. Effective Follow-Ups : Implement strong follow-up tactics, re-engaging with potential students within 30 days if there's no initial response.

Student data security is paramount for successful higher education marketing campaigns. UDS provides trusted protection, backed by HITRUST CSF and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications, to safeguard sensitive student information.

For more information on how to achieve enrollment goals through effective direct marketing campaigns, visit .

About United Direct Solutions

United Direct Solutions serves small-to-medium businesses and Fortune 500 companies nationwide

with the most effective methods to connect and engage with their audiences. Since 1980, the company's trusted marketing solutions have grown from direct mail to digital marketing, billing, data and document security. At the forefront of automation, innovation and service, UDS develops and implements communications strategies that demonstrates the value of connection and the power of personalized communications. Based in Louisville, KY, and Cincinnati, OH, UDS is HITRUST CSF, SOC 2 Type 2, and ISO 9001:2015 certified, ensuring the highest data security standards. For more information, visit .

