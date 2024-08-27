REFORMATION SELECTS ELEMENT LOGIC FOR NEW AUTOSTORE PROJECT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Element Logic, a leading provider of material handling systems and innovative solutions, is proud to announce a partnership with sustainable brand Reformation .

Reformation is known for its vintage-inspired apparel and dedication to sustainability, with commitments to become Climate Positive by 2025 and Circular by 2030. The launch of this project will support the brand's growth as it continues to deliver on its mission to bring sustainable fashion to everyone and serve its growing customer base.

"We are thrilled to partner with Reformation on this groundbreaking project," Krish Nathan, CEO - Americas at Element Logic, said. "Our collaboration putting this project together exemplifies our commitment to customer satisfaction and our desire to find the right solution for each of our customers. This project highlights the synergy between innovative technology and sustainable practices, and we are proud to support Reformation's growth."

Reformation turned to Element Logic for support during this next phase of expanding the business and its value proposition.

"This relationship marks another milestone on our journey to scale Reformation and realize our mission," Ivan Tchakarov, Chief Operating Officer at Reformation, said. "We're looking forward to leveraging Element Logic's extensive experience to ensure a seamless and successful implementation."

"A standout feature of this project is our eManager software, which can seamlessly merge with Reformation's existing WMS," Nathan said. "This frees Reformation to make the decision to use standard settings for fast ROI, or they can customize the configurations to fit their specific needs."



The new project will feature an AutoStore system designed to enhance Reformation's distribution capabilities. This advanced system includes over 80,000 bins, 115 R5 Pro Robots, and 13 Carousel Ports. Additionally, the project will integrate sophisticated Router and eManager software, along with a comprehensive conveyor system, ensuring efficient and streamlined operations.

"This partnership with Reformation is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise," Christopher Larkins, President of Element Logic – Americas, said. "We are excited to contribute to Reformation's mission of sustainability and efficiency with our advanced automated solutions."

This project is 1 of over 400 AutoStore systems provided by Element Logic globally, showcasing Element Logic's continued success in providing cutting-edge solutions to its clients. The collaboration between Reformation and Element Logic underscores the commitment to innovation and excellence.

About Reformation :

Founded in 2009, Reformation (Ref) is a global lifestyle brand on a mission to bring sustainable fashion to everyone. The brand combines vintage-inspired apparel with eco-friendly business practices, releasing twice-weekly, limited-edition collections. While low impact measures are incorporated into every aspect of its operations, the company's efforts ladder up to two hero commitments: becoming Climate Positive by 2025 and Circular by 2030 . Its products have been climate neutral since 2015 and the business has been Climate Neutral Certified since 2021. Ref's ultimate goal is to have a positive impact on people and the planet, and prove that sustainability and profitability can coexist in fashion. The brand has also established itself as a leader in retail innovation, pioneering a proprietary tech-enabled store concept that brings the best of its online experience to its physical doors. Today, Reformation employs 1,000+ team members, operates nearly 50 stores and ships its products to nearly every country in the world.

About Element Logic :

Element Logic is a technology company that optimizes warehouses for customers to gain a competitive edge. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Norway. It operates worldwide and is the world's first and largest AutoStore-partner. Element Logic offers its customers automated robotic solutions, software, and consulting services.

