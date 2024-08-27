Women In Cloud Unveils $1B AI Talent Development Initiative At TIFF 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Women In Cloud (WIC) and TIFF Industry have announced a groundbreaking collaboration to unite the worlds of and film. This first-of-its-kind alliance will focus on education and entertainment, targeting talent development within the AI economy. The initiative aims to foster innovation and inclusivity to advance gender representation in the entertainment ecosystem.The collaboration will include multiple activations at the 2024 Festival, including a scholarship opportunity, an AI for moviemakers accelerator, an industry panel, and a screening of Women In Cloud's debut documentary.The AI Talent Development Scholarships will provide free access to one thousand industry-verified Microsoft AI credential scholarships, paired with AI for Moviemakers, a self-guided accelerator to assist filmmakers in developing content for marketing and promotions, are valued at $4.5 million and will be distributed through the TIFF Industry ecosystem. Both initiatives aim to provide recipients with credentials in critical AI skills and the tools needed to further develop their careers.The industry panel entitled 'The Future of Media & Entertainment: AI-Powered Business Models and Gender-Inclusive Investments' will explore how AI can reshape business models, enhance revenue streams, and promote gender representation in the media and entertainment industry. With tech giants valued at $11.6 trillion compared to Hollywood's $400 billion, AI can provide a critical pathway to bridge this economic divide. Panelists include experts such as Nancy Watt, Chaitra Vedullapalli, Michelle Pruitt, and Rashaana Shah.On September 6th, ICONS, the debut documentary from Women In Cloud will receive a market screening with TIFF Industry 2024, highlighting the stories of women in technology and the need for media partnerships to drive economic inclusion and policy changes across all industries. ICONS will also receive a separate theatrical release from September 9th to 15th at Cinelounge in Los Angeles.Chaitra Vedullapalli, President of Women In Cloud shared her enthusiasm, "We're thrilled to join forces with TIFF to empower the entertainment sector through AI. Our initiative aims to bridge the economic gap by nurturing talent with state-of-the-art AI skills. This initiative supports our vision of a technology-driven, equitable industry."

