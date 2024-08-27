Eluru Mayor Quits YSRCP, Rejoins TDP

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Aug 27 (IANS) In a blow to the YSR Party (YSRCP), its leader and Eluru Mayor Noorjahan and her husband S.M.R. Pedababu joined Andhra Pradesh's ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday.

The couple, along with some other leaders of the YSRCP, joined the ruling party in the presence of Education and TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh.

Local MLA B. Radhakrishnayya (Chanti) was also present.

Lokesh welcomed the Mayor, her husband, and other leaders into the party at his residence at Undavalli here. This is the homecoming for Noorjahan and her husband as they had quit the TDP to join the YSRCP five years ago. Noorjahan entered politics in 2014 by joining the TDP. She became the first woman Mayor of Eluru in 2015. She and her husband quit the TDP and joined the YSRCP in 2019.

In 2021, Noorjahan was elected as Eluru Municipal Corporation Mayor for the second time. The YSRCP had swept the civic elections, winning 47 out of 50 wards. With the YSRCP losing power to the TDP-led alliance in the recent elections, the couple decided to return to the TDP.

Noorjahan said that due to some special circumstances, they had quit the TDP and joined the YSRCP. She said they were disappointed as no development works were undertaken in Eluru under the YSRCP rule. She claimed that about 40 corporators were ready to join the TDP.

Eluru MLA Radhakrishnayya claimed that several corporators were also ready to switch loyalties and join the TDP. He said the TDP would extend the hand of friendship to all those who are ready to work with the government for the development of Eluru. He said that former MLA and YSRCP leader Alla Nani left the party cadres and quit the party. The YSRCP has lost some key leaders to the TDP since losing power in June.

Meanwhile, Lokesh said that the YSRCP has not learned any lessons from its defeat and it continued to indulge in false propaganda against the TDP-led government. The TDP leader said the government would fulfil every promise made in the elections.