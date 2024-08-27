I-CAR ACADEMY EARLY CAREER TECHNICIAN PROGRAM NOW AVAILABLE FOR COLLISION REPAIR SHOPS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A consistent entry-level curriculum across shops and will enable a smoother transition to the workforce, bolstering both

onboarding and retention efforts

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-CAR , the leading provider of automotive collision repair education and credentialing, technical information and services, and talent crisis solutions, today announced that its innovative new I-CAR Academy Program is now available to collision repair facilities, after launching for schools earlier this year . The I-CAR Academy program is a revolutionary entry-level collision repair curriculum, and the first industry-neutral, comprehensive early career program to educate and recognize new technicians and the schools and repair centers that train these new industry entrants.

I-CAR Academy was specifically designed to kickstart a technician's education journey when they start their career in a collision repair shop. The program provides a solid foundation for the I-CAR Professional Level curriculum and ultimately Platinum Technician recognition, as well as a solid base for OEM and supplier training. I-CAR Academy's launch in shops marks the first time a consistent entry-level curriculum is available to both schools and repair facilities, enabling a smoother transition to the workforce. The I-CAR Academy program for shops differs from the school version by offering additional training and best practices for shop leadership on creating a differentiated culture and delivering effective mentoring, which is key to technician development, progression and retention.

"As our industry continues navigating through the talent crisis, I-CAR Academy offers an industry-wide solution at the most critical time in a technician's career: the beginning," said I-CAR President and CEO John Van Alstyne. "Our industry is in dire need of technicians. For some the right starting point is a school, while others excel beginning their career in a shop. Regardless of where a technician enters the industry, they can count on I-CAR Academy to give them a solid and relevant foundation from which to build their future."

I-CAR Academy's curriculum provides collision repair fundamentals such as safety and tool skills, and foundational knowledge for shop roles including estimator/repair planning, non-structural repairs, structural repairs, and refinishing, and includes resources addressing critical cultural areas such as selecting and training a mentor, mentorship guides, and tools to create an employment brand for use in recruitment.

Five learning areas are available now: Collision Repair Fundamentals; Disassembly and Reassembly; Plastic Repair; Aluminum and Steel Small Dent Removal; and Preparation for Refinishing. A badging system recognizes progress and offers the industry a consistent language with which technicians can communicate and demonstrate their readiness to begin performing real work in each skill area.

I-CAR Academy caters to the diverse learning styles of new technicians with a modern, engaging learning experience that combines interactive online modules, hands-on skills training, and gamified learning. Interactive online modules deliver essential knowledge in a consumable format, allowing for flexible learning, while linked hands-on training hones practical repair skills through real-world exercises that solidify understanding.

"We expect that the collision repair facilities that implement I-CAR Academy will experience a range of benefits, including producing confident new technicians who possess a solid foundation in collision repair fundamentals, allowing them to contribute meaningfully from day one," said Dara Goroff, I-CAR Vice President of Planning and Industry Talent Programming. "Research has shown that disengagement in the early onboarding and training process, and lack of clarity about career path leads to significant turnover. I-CAR Academy is accessible, easy to implement in a shop, and will reduce onboarding time, resulting in increased productivity, longer employee retention, and a high level of employee satisfaction."

Added Van Alstyne, "We expect that the collision repair facilities who make the commitment to training and developing the next generation of technicians will see the return on their investment in their locations, reaping the benefits of helping to create a more productive, stable, and engaged workforce, which in turn strengthens the public view of our industry."



Since launching its initiative focused on talent attraction, development, and retention solutions, I-CAR has continuously made demonstrable progress on behalf of the industry. The organization has delivered Collision Careers, an industry-focused talent attraction platform, and has now implemented I-CAR Academy programs for shops and schools in time for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Collision repair leaders, shop owners, and managers who are interested in I-CAR Academy for their locations can learn more here: .

About I-CAR: Founded in 1979, I-CAR is a not-for-profit education, knowledge, and solutions organization designed to support the evolving needs of the Collision Repair Inter-Industry.

I-CAR, which is accredited by IACET (The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training) is focused on improving the quality and safety of auto collision repair for the ultimate benefit of both the industry and the consumer. For more information, please visit .

