Q&A With 'PULP FICTION' Star Paul Calderon Scheduled For Sept. 11 In Dallas

Short 'Staging Anna' makes an Oscar-qualifying run in Dallas this September

The veteran actor's short film 'STAGING ANNA' is making an Oscar-qualifying run at Dallas's iconic Texas Theatre

- Dr. Rebekah Louisa SmithDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Film Festival Doctor announces a very special appearance by the well-loved Paul Calderon in support of the short film 'STAGING ANNA' during the film's Oscar-qualifying run at the iconic Texas Theatre. The established actor will travel from New York City to do a Q&A with director K.M. Murphy on Sept. 11, following the 6:45 p.m. screening of the film.The Oscar-qualifying theatrical run of 'STAGING ANNA' will take place at the Texas Theatre in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood Sept. 6-12. Tickets to all screenings, including the very special screening + Q&A with Calderon and Murphy, can be purchased online at TexasTheatre/calendar .This exciting run marks the first time The Film Festival Doctor will be completing an Oscars run in Dallas for three of her clients' short films, including 'STAGING ANNA.' Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith is an award-winning film festival strategist, published author, and founder of The Film Festival Doctor. She is managing 'STAGING ANNA's Oscar campaign.Dr. Smith's work focuses on developing targeted film festival strategies for filmmakers to get their films seen by audiences around the world. She and her team have helped their clients win over 2,500 awards and have secured hundreds of festival screenings, including the Sundance, Tribeca, Palm Springs, Locarno, Cinequest, Nashville, and BFI London Film Festivals. Originally from the United Kingdom, Smith completed her Ph.D. in Film and Audience Research in Wales. Since August 2021, The Film Festival Doctor has established a strong presence in the United States, where she is the only film festival strategist in Dallas.“I'm excited to welcome Paul to the Texas Theatre and grateful to him for supporting the film's Oscar campaign,” said Dr. Smith.“Paul gives a phenomenal performance in this film, and it is truly one of the best roles of his career. It will also be an excellent opportunity for the Dallas-Fort Worth crowd to experience an Oscar-qualifying screening and to connect with Paul.”Tickets for all screenings of 'STAGING ANNA' – including the very special Q&A on Sept. 11 – can be purchased online at .ABOUT THE FILM FESTIVAL DOCTORFounded in 2010, Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith and her team at The Film Festival Doctor are committed to nurturing filmmakers to help them secure film festival screenings, win awards, and receive positive recognition within the film industry. The Film Festival Doctor helps filmmakers worldwide navigate the film festival circuit. A lot of care and attention to detail goes into all of the films represented – every project is treated individually and with a holistic focus. For more information, visit .

