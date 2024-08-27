(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Club Leaders Forum partners with NeuX Technologies to Elevate Wellness, Performance, and Longevity for Platinum Clubs of America and their Members

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NeuX Technologies, a leading provider of advanced medical for the wellness, fitness, performance and longevity markets, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Club Leaders Forum, the leading authority in supporting excellence in private club leadership and operations.This collaboration includes NeuX's cutting-edge Interactive Neuromuscular Stimulation (INS) technology with Club Leaders Forum's consulting services to create state-of-the-art Wellness, Performance + Longevity Centers exclusively for Platinum Club Members.This partnership underscores Club Leaders Forum's commitment to providing unparalleled value and services to its Platinum Clubs, which represent the top tier of private clubs globally. By choosing NeuX Technologies' advanced technology, Platinum Clubs of America will have access to technology that improves mental vitality, physical fitness and optimizes performance."We are thrilled to partner with NeuX Technologies to include their INS technology and the NXPro in our exclusive wellness, performance and longevity program for Platinum Clubs of America and their Members," said David V Smith President of Club Leaders Forum. " Platinum Clubs set the standard for excellence, and this program is a testament to our dedication to supporting members of Platinum Clubs with the best in wellness, performance and longevity. NeuX's innovative approach aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate the member experience at the highest level and to deliver performance and longevity services to Platinum Clubs of America and ultimately Platinum Clubs of the World.""Partnering with Club Leaders Forum to deliver our INS technology to Platinum Club Members is an exciting opportunity," said Scott Minniear, CEO of NeuX Technologies. "Our technology platform is designed to provide an elite wellness and performance experience, and we are honored to support the world's most prestigious clubs in offering their members the best in health and longevity."In addition to the platform, the partnership will include exclusive workshops, educational content, and personalized support to ensure that Platinum Clubs can fully leverage the NeuX technology. Club Leaders Forum and NeuX Technologies are committed to driving innovation in member wellness, making this program a key differentiator for Platinum Clubs.This initiative marks a significant advancement in how Platinum Clubs can support the health and well-being of their members, setting a new standard for wellness, performance and longevity in the private club industry.For more information about Club Leaders Forum, visitFor more information about NeuX Technologies, visitMedia Contact:Dennis W. BurnsExecutive DirectorClub Leaders Forum & Platinum Clubs...818-851-3180Scott MinniearCEO/PresidentNeuX Technologies...561-510-1882About Club Leaders Forum:Club Leaders Forum is the leading resource for private club leadership, providing education, networking, and best practices to help clubs thrive. With a focus on excellence and innovation, Club Leaders Forum supports club leaders in creating world-class experiences for their members.About NeuX Technologies:NeuX Technologies is a pioneer in wellness, fitness and performance solutions, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life through innovative technology. The NeuX platform delivers solutions for mental vitality, physical fitness and optimal performance through all ages of life.

Scott Minniear

NeuX Technologies, Inc.

+1 516-510-1882

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.