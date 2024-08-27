Three Terrorist Associates Arrested In J&K's Anantnag

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Aug 27 (IANS) In a joint operation on Tuesday, the army, and the CRPF arrested 3 associates in J&K's Anantnag district, thereby foiling a terrorist plan of in the area, officials said.

"Three LeT terrorist associates were arrested by the army, J&K Police, and the CRPF in a joint operation. A substantial cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered during the operation. The were made during a joint 'Naka' (checkpoint) at Wopzan Trijunction in Anantnag," an official said.

The three were identified as Umaiq Mushtaq Zargar, a resident of Karewa Colony, Bijbehara, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, and Shahid Ahmad Gadhanji, both residents of Dar Mohalla, Arwani.

“Several items were seized from the suspects, which include a pistol, 2 pistol magazines, 23 pistol rounds and 2 grenades. Preliminary investigations indicate that the three arrested persons were planning subversive activities in and around the Anantnag district under the instructions of LeT handlers," a police official said.

A case has been registered at PS Bijbehara under FIR No 172/2024 under sections of the Arms Act and the UAPA Act and further investigations are ongoing.

"This joint operation underscores the relentless efforts of the security forces in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety of the public. The arrest of these terrorist associates and the recovery of arms and ammunition is a major setback to the plans of anti-national elements in the region," the police official said.

After a group of hardcore foreign mercenaries became active in the hilly districts of the Jammu division, security forces have been aggressively chasing the militants across J&K.

The army also revised its counter-terrorism strategy by deploying over 4,000 specially trained personnel, including the elite Para Commandos and those trained in mountain warfare in the hilly districts of Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kathua, Udhampur, and Reasi districts. These soldiers have been deployed in the densely forested areas of these districts with the objective of depriving the terrorists of carrying out ambush attacks against the army, other security forces, and civilians.

Terrorists had been carrying ambush attacks in the hilly areas of the Jammu division and then disappearing into the forests. The revised strategy by the army and the other security forces is aimed at depriving the terrorists of using the element of surprise during their attacks on the security forces.