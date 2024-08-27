As Jan Dhan Yojana Turns 10, A Quiz And An Opportunity To Win Books Signed By PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), one of the flagship schemes of the Modi is all set to turn ten on August 28.

To mark the momentous occasion, the government has launched a one-of-its-kind quiz contest where the citizens can participate in the fun-filled competition and will have a rare chance to win awards in the form of books, signed by Prime Narendra Modi.

The quiz contest titled 'Jan Dhan 10/10 challenge' will go live on the NaMo App on Wednesday and will run through the day.

The information was shared by PM Modi's personal social media handle, as part of the 'celebration of a decade of transformative PM Jan Dhan Yojana'.

“Answer 10 'easy' questions and win signed books on PM Modi's governance. The quiz goes LIVE on the NaMo App tomorrow, all day,” said the message on PM's personal X handle.

The BJP, on its X handle, also urged the netizens to participate in the incredible opportunity to earn exclusively signed books by PM Modi on Government policies.

The purpose behind the day-long campaign is to spread awareness about the Jan Dhan Program and help it further penetrate those sections, which are yet to benefit from the scheme.

The scheme which marked a dramatic transformation in connecting common citizens to the banking system was launched in Modi government's first tenure on August 28, 2014.

The flagship scheme envisaged to provide citizens with at least one basic banking account for every household, financial literacy, and access to insurance and pension.

According to the official portal of PMJDY, more than 53 crore people have been linked to the banking system so far and more beneficiaries are being added on a daily basis.