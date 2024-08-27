Tata Punch EV To Tata Nexon EV: Top 6 Electric Cars Under Rs 20 Lakh In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price range of Rs 15-20 lakh in India is the most opted range for consumers selecting any category of vehicle. This segment offers regular Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) as well as electric vehicles to the consumers.



Consumer demand for electric vehicles has increased dramatically in India. The top automakers in India are making investments in environmentally friendly transportation and creating goods that lessen their carbon impact. In India, buyers choose cars within the price range of Rs 15-20 lakh while choosing a vehicle category.

Customers can choose between standard Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) automobiles and electric vehicles in this sector. Leading Indian automakers as JSW MG Motors India, Tata Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra also provide EV versions of their standard internal combustion engine cars. Let's examine the top 6 electric cars in India that cost less than Rs 20 lakh.

1.

Tata Punch EV

Since its 2023 introduction, the Tata Punch EV has been the best-selling car in its class. Two battery packs are available for the Tata Punch EV; the medium range battery pack has a stated range of 315 km, although in practice, it may go 200–250 km on a single charge. In actuality, the long-range model returns about 300 kilometres, while having a stated range of 421 km.

Customers may choose from an excellent feature list with the Tata Punch EV. The Smart 3.3 model of the Tata Punch EV begins at Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

2.

Tata Nexon EV

Leading Indian automaker in the market for electric passenger cars is Tata. Recently, the Tata Nexon EV underwent cosmetic changes and a new battery pack was unveiled. The Tata Nexon EV comes with a long-range and a medium-range option in addition to some fantastic features.

The Tata Nexon medium range model has a stated range of 325 km, although in practice, it often travels between 200 and 240 km. The Tata Nexon EV long-range model has a stated range of 465 km, although in practice, it can go between 320 and 350 km between charges. Starting at Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the medium-range Creative Plus model of the Tata Nexon EV is priced.

3.

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

The Mahindra XUV 400 is the company's sole electric SUV. The Mahindra XUV 400 has a respectable range of amenities and was recently upgraded with new ones. According to certain media sources, Mahindra intends to introduce the XUV 400 EV's revised model. The Mahindra XUV 400 comes with a pair of battery packs.

Although the 34.5 kWh battery pack is advertised as having a 375 km range, in practice it can go between 270 and 280 miles on a single charge. With a single charge, the 39.5 kWh battery pack can go 465 kilometres, or around 300 km in real life. The Mahindra XUV 400's starting price, ex-showroom, for the EC Pro 34.5 kWh battery pack option is Rs 15.49 lakh.

4.

Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV is the most reasonably priced EV Coupe SUV available in India, according to Tata Motors. Two battery packs and a plethora of options are available for the Tata Curvv EV. The advertised range of the 45 kWh and 55 kWh battery packs, respectively, is 502 km and 585 km. The Creative 45 version of the Tata Curvv EV begins at Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom).



5.

MG ZS EV

Recently, the price of the MG ZS EV was lowered, making it more affordable for the class. MG ZS EV has been a popular option for owners of EV fleets. For increased safety, the MG ZS EV is available with a single battery pack that has Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

The 50.2 kWh battery pack that powers the MG ZS EV is rated for 461 km of range, but in practice, it can go between 320 and 360 km between charges. Starting at Rs 18.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the Executive basic model of the MG ZS EV is priced.

6.

Citroen eC3

Since its premiere in early 2023, the Citroen eC3 has had respectable sales success. The Citroen eC3, which only comes with one battery pack, is a competitor of the Tata Punch EV. With a 29 kWh battery pack, the Citroen eC3 is said to have a 320 km range; in practice, it can travel around 220-250 km. The Citroen eC3's Live model is priced starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).