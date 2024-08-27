Pune News: Girl,11, Sexually Abused By 67-Year-Old Man In Khadakwasla

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A girl aged 11 years was allegedly sexually abused by a 67-year-old man at Khadakwasla in Pune.

The incident took place at around 11 am on August 23 in a village about 15 kilometres from Pune city.

According to the police, the incident was revealed on Saturday during a 'good touch, bad touch' workshop, organised by the school for the safety of young girls.

The girl, a student of Class 5, told her teacher that she was sexually harassed on Friday.

The girl student said that the man lured her by offering her sweets, after which he sexually assaulted her.

The 67-year-old accused has been arrested by the police.

Later, the matter was informed to the principal, following which the minor girl's parents were also informed.

A complaint against the accused was filed at the Haveli police station after the principal discussed the matter with the girl's parents and members of the teachers' union.

The girl is currently undergoing counselling and receiving medical support.

Badlapur sexual assault case

In another development, a court in Kalyan in Maharashtra on Monday sent the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case to judicial custody for 14 days.

The alleged sexual assault of two fourth-grade girls at a school in Badlapur has sparked outrage.

On August 17, police arrested an attendant of the school for allegedly abusing the girls.

On August 23, the special investigation team (SIT) set up to probe the Badlapur sexual assault against minors registered an FIR against the school authorities for not complying with the provisions of Section 19 of the POCSO Act, which mandates that every authority, when they come to know about any such kind of sexual assault against minors, are obligated to report this to police authorities for further action.

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar has said that the CCTV footage of the last 15 days is missing from the school in Badlapur .

Kesarkar said:“The CCTV footage of the last 15 days is missing from the school. It is important to investigate why the footage has gone missing and what the motive behind it is.”