Everything Taste Better With Bacon, Says 71% Of Diners, According To Smithfield Culinary Survey, In Celebration Of International Bacon Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SMITHFIELD, Va., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether its ordered well-done or just lightly crisped, Smithfield

knows International Bacon Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate America's love for bacon. According to the new Guest Check survey from Smithfield Culinary, a leading producer of premium proteins, diners' passion for bacon is undeniable, presenting significant opportunities for foodservice operators to capitalize on this enthusiasm.



In celebration of International Bacon Day on August 31, Smithfield Culinary is unveiling insights into Americans' bacon preferences when dining away-from-home. While bacon has always been a staple on many menus – from casual eateries to campus cafeterias – this survey highlights several "bacon bits", or fascinating statistics that prove diners crave bacon.



Key Insights on Bacon:

For diners, bacon is much more than just a protein – it's an obsession-worthy, craveable component that can elevate a meal from ordinary to extraordinary. In fact, men appreciate bacon so much that it might be the key to winning their hearts.



Everything Tastes Better with Bacon:

More than 2 in 3 (71%) diners say that "everything tastes better with bacon."



The Beckon for Bacon: 57% of diners declare they'd eat bacon every day if they could.



Irresistible Appetite: Over half (55%) of diners express they can't resist the temptation of bacon when dining out.

For the Love of Bacon:

43% of male diners reveal the quickest way to their heart is with bacon.

Bacon is a fundamental ingredient in the eyes of today's diner. Not only does it enhance nearly any dish with its savory, umami flavor, but it's an indispensable side dish that perfectly complements their breakfast orders.



Perfect Side Dish:

Nearly 7 in 10 (69%) diners consider bacon a side dish that pairs well with other food.



Breakfast Essential:

Nearly 6 in 10 (58%) diners believe breakfast is incomplete without bacon.

Key Ingredient:

56% of diners deem bacon a key ingredient in other dishes.

According to Datassential's "The World of Bacon Report", in 2024 nearly 69% of menus offer bacon. However, operators can maximize their offerings by providing diners with numerous opportunities to customize their bacon, experiment with it in creative ways, and even serve it as its own dish.

Culinary Curiosity Among Millennials:

Millennials are the most adventurous with bacon, with 66% willing to try a unique bacon-infused menu item, such as a bacon milkshake, bacon donut or bacon cake.





Crispy Preference:

More than half of diners (52%) prefer their bacon "crispy."

Bowl of Bacon, Anyone?:

More than 1 in 3 (34%) diners view bacon as a standalone dish.

"Bacon is one of those foods that has a cult-like following, but this new data gives operators valuable insights to innovate their menus and enhance their communication with customers about their food preferences," said Edward Wayda, marketing director at Smithfield Culinary. "At Smithfield, we simplify the process for operators to meet customer cravings by offering a diverse selection of bacon products, ranging from fully cooked strips, chips and bits to ready-to-cook solutions. With a variety of options, bacon lovers will keep coming back for more."

Survey Methodology

Smithfield Culinary commissioned a third-party to conduct an online survey of 2,005 U.S. adults who eat at or order in/take out from restaurants or other away-from-home eating places at least 2-3 times per month and eat pork or products that contain pork at least every few months. The margin of error for the overall sample is +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent. Fieldwork was conducted between May 15-20, 2024.



About Smithfield Culinary

With a dedication to culinary arts, innovation, and industry-leading sustainability, Smithfield Culinary leverages passionate chefs, culinary partners, and R&D to produce high-quality products that inspire chefs and consumers alike. Foodservice brands within the Smithfield Culinary portfolio feature Smithfield® and Margherita® and Smoke'NFast®. Smithfield Culinary is the foodservice business unit of Smithfield Foods, Inc. For more information, visit

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a U.S. food company that employs more than 54,000 people in seven countries and partners with thousands of American farmers. As one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" to feed a growing world population. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 U.S. states. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands , such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Gwaltney® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit

and connect with us on Facebook , X , formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn , Instagram and Threads .



SOURCE Smithfield Culinary