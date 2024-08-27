Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Worth $1,068 Million By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America has an established and expanding manufacturing sector, especially in the automotive and Semiconductor industries. The region has shown investments in research and developments while increasing the adoption of advanced technologies, thereby boosting demand for SWIR systems. The region's established industries, such as medical research and automotive, also boost the demand for SWIR technologies. North America leads in the adoption of AI and automation in industrial processes; SWIR imaging in this case provides high accuracy and efficiency. Most manufacturers and suppliers of SWIR technologies are located in North America, which ensures a stronghold of the market, allowing it to grow in this region.
Key Players
The SWIR companies
includes major Tier I and II players like Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), Allied Vision Technologies GmbH (Germany), Collins Aerospace (US), Corning Incorporated (US), and Leonardo DRS (US), and others. These players have a strong market presence in advanced packaging across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
