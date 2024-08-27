Southeast Toyota Finance Ranked Highest In Overall Dealer Satisfaction By J.D. Power For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Finance Company Recognized for Dealer Satisfaction Among Captive Mass Automotive Finance Lenders in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study SM

Deerfield Beach, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southeast Toyota Finance (SET Finance), the captive finance company for the 177 Toyota dealers throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, has been ranked No. 1 in dealer satisfaction among Captive Mass Market-Prime Automotive Finance Lenders for the second year in a row by the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study.

“It is an honor to have been selected once again as the highest-ranking automotive captive finance lender by J.D. Power,” said Bill Shope, president of SET Finance.“At our core, we are a relationship-first organization. This recognition is especially meaningful because it demonstrates the commitment and dedication our associates put into ensuring our programs and support align with our dealers' goals. As the automotive industry rapidly evolves, we're embracing new technologies to further enhance our connections and elevate the industry-leading services we provide to Toyota dealerships in the southeast.”

The 2024 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 4,472 auto dealer financial professionals. The study, which was fielded from March - May 2024, measures auto dealer satisfaction in five segments of lenders: captive premium-prime; captive mass market-prime; non-captive national-prime; non-captive regional-prime and non-captive sub-prime. SET Finance ranked No. 1 in dealer satisfaction among captive mass market-prime lenders, with an Overall Dealer Satisfaction score of 889, 79 points (on a 1,000-point scale) above the No. 2 ranked lender.

As the first auto finance company established in the United States for an import car manufacturer, SET Finance, part of World Omni Financial Corp, has offered financing to Toyota dealers and their consumers since its inception in 1981. Providing a wide range of financing and leasing options, the company's focus has always been twofold: to support its customers and get them behind the wheel of their dream vehicle while providing solutions for Toyota dealers in the region to better serve their customers.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in automotive data and analytics, and provides industry intelligence, consumer insights and advisory solutions to the automotive industry and selected non-automotive industries. J.D. Power leverages its extensive proprietary datasets and software capabilities combined with advanced analytics and artificial intelligence tools to help its clients optimize business performance.

J.D. Power was founded in 1968 and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business . The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at .

About Southeast Toyota Finance

Southeast Toyota Finance (part of World Omni Financial Corp.) is a captive financial services company driven to delivering an exceptional dealership and customer experience for Toyota customers in the Southeast. The company offers a broad range of products and services to the 177 Toyota dealers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Southeast Toyota Finance is the leading provider of finance and lease options for new Toyota vehicles within its footprint, consistently ranking at the top in market share and dealer satisfaction. The company is committed to strong dealer relationships and customer service, providing finance, retail and lease programs, college graduate and military rebate programs that drive customer and dealer loyalty. The company's portfolio of dealer loans includes inventory financing, real estate, and construction loans.

