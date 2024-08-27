Patriot Mobile Introduces The Surveillance-Free UP Phone

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grapevine, TX, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Mobile now offers a privacy centered cell phone alternative with the UP Phone that includes the Unplugged Up Suite. The UP Phone is a revolutionary new that sets a new standard in mobile phone privacy. The Unplugged Up Suite includes encrypted messaging, secure app store, VPN and anonymized shielded data.

“The UP phone is a privacy-first, secure smartphone designed by cybersecurity professionals for everyday consumer use,” said Glenn Story, Patriot Mobile CEO.“Our customers were asking for encrypted email and texting, secure storage and a phone free from Google or Apple tracking. Patriot Mobile is delivering on those products for our customers with the UP Phone.”

Redefining what a smartphone can be, the UP Phone has cutting-edge features and a sleek design. Offering a user experience similar to Android phones, UP Phones are unique in that they are liberated from the pervasive surveillance associated with Google Mobile Services (GMS) and Apple tracking. Equipped with the latest advancements in technology, it offers a range of powerful capabilities.

The UP Phone is now available for purchase on the Patriot Mobile Website and currently includes one year of free access to the Premium Unplugged Up Suite with purchase. Visit the Patriot Mobile website or call (972) PATRIOT (972-728-7467) for our all US-based customer service to walk you through the purchase and capabilities of the UP Phone.

About Patriot Mobile:

Patriot Mobile is America's ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given Americans a conservative alternative for their cell service by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar earned to support organizations that align with our Four Pillars of Giving: the First Amendment, Second Amendment, Sanctity of Life, and we support our Military, Veterans and First Responder Heroes. Patriot Mobile's mission is to passionately defend our God-given rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always.

Attachments



Patriot Mobile Patriot Mobile

CONTACT: Patriot Mobile ...