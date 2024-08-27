AMN Healthcare Introduces Strategic Partnership Solutions – First In-House Full-Service Language Service Solution For Health Systems

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare Language Services (AMN LS), a leading provider of language solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced the launch of its newest offering – Strategic Partnership Solutions (SPS) – created to transform language access programs in healthcare organizations by providing comprehensive language services and strategic support to organizations. SPS will take on the operational responsibility as an in-house language service department for systems and organizations by partnering with healthcare providers.

Through the offering, an organization can gain access to a range of core language services, including video remote interpreting, over-the-phone interpreting, in-person interpreting, and translation. In addition, SPS will offer wraparound services and solutions tailored to the specific needs of each organization, determined through a thorough analysis and evaluation of their language access program.

"Operating a language service department has traditionally been seen as a cost associated with doing business. With SPS, we are changing this narrative and redefining language services as a strategic part of patient care that instead has the ability to reduce cost by addressing common issues like longer lengths of stay, missed appointments and higher readmissions driven by a lack of language service resources,” said Jacobia Solomon, President, AMN Language Services.“The launch of SPS represents a significant milestone for the healthcare industry, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this innovative approach to language access in healthcare."

SPS addresses common challenges faced by healthcare organizations, including limited resources, high staff turnover, compliance issues, and difficulty in serving limited English proficient populations. By leveraging AMN Healthcare's industry and operational expertise, SPS aims to enhance the reliability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of language access programs while improving patient outcomes. Leaders at Yuma Regional Medical Center, an SPS pilot site, have begun experiencing the solution's effects.

"Our staff have been very impressed with the speed at which our patients are getting connected with an interpreter and with the quality of the interpretation that is occurring,” said Tina Rube, Director of Patient Experience & Care Advocacy for Yuma Regional Medical Center.“We finally have the resources to fully provide for our many non-English speaking patients.”

