New PROTEUS420 Software Simplifies Operations For Cannabis Consumption Lounges

PROTEUS420 is an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for businesses in e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and highly regulated industries, including alcohol and cannabis. PROTEUS420 offers a single-source solution for their business operations.

Dawne Morris, co-founder and CEO of PROTEUS420.

PROTEUS420 now offers a seed-to-sale explicitly designed for cannabis consumption lounges. This innovative software streamlines lounge operations by simplifying order fulfillment, payment methods, and THC consumption tracking.

The software simplifies lounge operations by streamlining systems, ultimately providing a seamless experience for operators and customers.

- Dawne Morris, CEO and co founder PROTEUS420SAN DIEGO, CALIF., UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PROTEUS420 , a leading online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for highly regulated industries including alcohol and cannabis, today announced a significant update to its seed-to-sale platform explicitly designed for cannabis consumption lounges. This innovative software streamlines lounge operations by simplifying order fulfillment, payment methods, and THC consumption tracking, providing a seamless experience for both operators and customers.“This new platform is a game-changer for cannabis consumption lounges,” said Dawne Morris, CEO and co-founder of PROTEUS420.“By integrating compliance and operational needs into one seamless system, we're providing lounge operators with the tools they need to succeed in this emerging market.”With this update, PROTEUS420 introduces a unique wristband system that tracks customer orders and ensures compliance with state consumption limits. This technology enhances lounges' operational efficiency and offers improved data capture and marketing opportunities. Lounge operators can manage their businesses more effectively while customers enjoy a safer, more regulated environment.Currently, 12 states across the U.S. have legalized social cannabis consumption lounges, each with varying regulations. PROTEUS420's updated platform is designed to help lounges in these states offer safe, compliant, and enjoyable experiences for their patrons.For more information on PROTEUS420 software, visit Proteus420 .About PROTEUS420Established in 2008, PROTEUS420 is an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for businesses in e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and highly regulated industries, including alcohol and cannabis. Headquartered in San Diego, California, PROTEUS420 offers highly regulated industries a single-source solution for their business operations. The company was co-founded by tech veterans David and Dawne Morris and consists of a team of successful and experienced programmers, developers, and business professionals. PROTEUS420 specializes in customer management, point of sale, inventory management, e-commerce, accounting, document storage, growth management, and driver tracking. The innovative platform also provides built-in, state reporting for compliance with all the major reporting agencies. PROTEUS420 now offers PROTEUS Fractional Operations, led by“Dispensary Whisperer” Chelsea Mulligan, to provide operational support for novice and experienced cannabis businesses.For more information, visit .

