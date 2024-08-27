Disbelief Partners With Delta Institute To Reduce Carbon Emissions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tech Company Targets a 50% Reduction in Carbon Footprint by 2030

- Steve Ellmore, President & Co-founder of Disbelief

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Delta Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing environmental challenges, has announced a strategic partnership with Disbelief, a leading firm in the game industry. This collaboration follows a detailed analysis of Disbelief's greenhouse emissions, with the company now committed to implementing clean energy solutions to achieve a 50% reduction in its carbon footprint by 2030.

“It's an ambitious goal in only a few short years, but ultimately, we know it's the right decision,” said Steve Ellmore, President and Co-founder of Disbelief.“Making this kind of commitment aligns with our values as a company and demonstrates our dedication to corporate responsibility.”

Since its inception, Disbelief has experienced significant growth, expanding its workforce and contributing to some of the gaming industry's most popular titles, including Minecraft, the Borderlands series, and the Gears of War franchise. However, as the company has scaled, so has its carbon footprint. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions has become a critical focus for the company, driven by the expectations of its employees and clients.

Delta Institute, a leader in environmental consulting since 1998, will support Disbelief in this endeavor by providing expertise in sustainability planning and emissions reduction strategies. The nonprofit has a long history of partnering with a diverse range of organizations, from international media companies to local governments, to develop and implement comprehensive sustainability and climate action plans.

“Helping companies like Disbelief tackle complex environmental challenges is central to our mission,” explained Bill Schleizer, Chief Executive Officer of Delta Institute.“We are excited to partner with Disbelief and apply our expertise to help them achieve their ambitious sustainability goals.”

Key Facts

● Disbelief has committed to reducing its carbon footprint by 55% by 2030 and has partnered with Delta Institute to implement clean energy and sustainability strategies.

● Disbelief has been involved in the development of major video game titles, including Minecraft, the Borderlands series, and the Gears of War franchise.

● Delta Institute has over 25 years of experience in environmental sustainability and has collaborated with numerous high-profile organizations.

About Disbelief

Disbelief® is a technology-focused game studio engaged in a wide range of projects, including high-profile game franchises, emerging technologies, unreleased hardware, and real-time solutions for the entertainment and related industries. Notable projects include Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Borderlands 3, Minecraft, Gears Tactics, Gears of War 5, and Pacific Drive. For more information, visit disbelief .

About Delta Institute

Delta Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that collaborates with communities to solve complex environmental challenges across the Midwest. The organization has earned a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid and a Four-Star“Give with Confidence” rating from Charity Navigator, distinctions achieved by fewer than 1% of all registered nonprofits in the United States. With over 25 years of experience, Delta Institute is committed to advancing environmental solutions. For more information, visit delta-institute .

